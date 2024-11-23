'Maharashtra is going into Adani's pocket': Sanjay Raut claims BJP conspiracy, says poll results manipulated

The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has strongly reacted to the early trends of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with MP Sanjay Raut alleging that the results are part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Maharashtra is going into Adani's pocket Sanjay Raut claims BJP conspiracy, says poll results manipulated snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 11:01 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has strongly reacted to the early trends of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with MP Sanjay Raut alleging that the results are part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Speaking to the media, Raut dismissed the early results as not reflecting the true will of the people, suggesting that something was "wrong" with the process.

Also read: Maharashtra Election 2024 Results: Mahayuti headed for massive win; look at who's leading and who's trailing

Raut specifically pointed to the recent developments surrounding industrialist Gautam Adani, asserting that the arrest warrant issued against Adani in a bribery case was being used as a diversion to distract from the allegations against the BJP. "This whole conspiracy has been hatched to divert attention from that," Raut said, accusing the BJP of manipulating the outcome to benefit Adani’s interests. "Maharashtra is going into Adani’s pocket, and Mumbai is going into his pocket. We protested against this, and now the consequences are being imposed on the state," he added.

The Shiv Sena MP also took a jibe at the "Ladki Behan Yojana" (Girl-Sister Scheme), sarcastically remarking that everything in Maharashtra seemed to revolve around the “Laadle Bhai, Laadle Nana Ji, Laadle Dada Ji.” He questioned how all of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s candidates were leading, stating, “We know the mind of the people of Maharashtra, and this cannot happen.”

Raut further critiqued the BJP’s strategy, comparing it to the party’s tactics in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "In both those elections, Modi and Shah ensured that the Congress would not get the leader of the opposition. This time, they have applied the same strategy in Maharashtra to ensure there is no leader of the opposition in the assembly," he said.

The latest trends indicate a strong lead for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which is projected to retain power in Maharashtra. According to the Election Commission, Mahayuti is currently leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing with candidates leading in just 47 seats.

As the counting of votes continued, TV channels reported that Mahayuti was ahead in 212 seats, while MVA candidates were leading in just 68 constituencies. Within the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 111 seats, Shiv Sena in 58, and NCP in 35 seats. The MVA, on the other hand, had Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates leading in 9 seats, Congress in 20, and Shiv Sena (UBT) in 18 seats.

Also read: Jalebis replace laddus for celebrations at BJP HQ amid election result anticipation | WATCH

The November 20 elections saw a turnout of 66.05%, an increase from the 61.1% recorded in 2019. The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, fielded candidates across 149, 81, and 59 seats respectively, while the MVA alliance contested with 101 Congress candidates, 95 from Shiv Sena (UBT), and 86 from NCP (SP).

As the counting progresses, the final results are expected to clarify whether the early trends will hold, or if the opposition's claims of irregularities in the election process will gain traction.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace AJR

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace

Congress leader allegedly refuses to pay toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway; Woman staff attacked (WATCH) vkp

Congress leader allegedly refuses to pay toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway; Woman staff attacked (WATCH)

Kerala byelection 2024: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad anr

Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad

US charges India for conspiring to export aviation components to Russia; faces 20 years in prison, $1 mn fine snt

US charges Indian for conspiring to export aviation components to Russia; faces 20 years in prison, $1 mn fine

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Early trends BJP, Congress JMM close fight; all you need to know AJR

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Early trends show BJP, Congress in close fight; check details

Recent Stories

Pushpa-2 to Barroz: South Indian movie set to release in December 2024 vkp

UI to Magic: South movies set for December 2024 release

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation anr

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on Election Commission of India website?

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on ECI website?

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce ATG

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace AJR

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon