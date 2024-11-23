'Maharashtra is going into Adani's pocket': Sanjay Raut claims BJP conspiracy, says poll results manipulated

The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has strongly reacted to the early trends of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with MP Sanjay Raut alleging that the results are part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has strongly reacted to the early trends of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with MP Sanjay Raut alleging that the results are part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Speaking to the media, Raut dismissed the early results as not reflecting the true will of the people, suggesting that something was "wrong" with the process.

Raut specifically pointed to the recent developments surrounding industrialist Gautam Adani, asserting that the arrest warrant issued against Adani in a bribery case was being used as a diversion to distract from the allegations against the BJP. "This whole conspiracy has been hatched to divert attention from that," Raut said, accusing the BJP of manipulating the outcome to benefit Adani’s interests. "Maharashtra is going into Adani’s pocket, and Mumbai is going into his pocket. We protested against this, and now the consequences are being imposed on the state," he added.

The Shiv Sena MP also took a jibe at the "Ladki Behan Yojana" (Girl-Sister Scheme), sarcastically remarking that everything in Maharashtra seemed to revolve around the “Laadle Bhai, Laadle Nana Ji, Laadle Dada Ji.” He questioned how all of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s candidates were leading, stating, “We know the mind of the people of Maharashtra, and this cannot happen.”

Raut further critiqued the BJP’s strategy, comparing it to the party’s tactics in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "In both those elections, Modi and Shah ensured that the Congress would not get the leader of the opposition. This time, they have applied the same strategy in Maharashtra to ensure there is no leader of the opposition in the assembly," he said.

The latest trends indicate a strong lead for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which is projected to retain power in Maharashtra. According to the Election Commission, Mahayuti is currently leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing with candidates leading in just 47 seats.

As the counting of votes continued, TV channels reported that Mahayuti was ahead in 212 seats, while MVA candidates were leading in just 68 constituencies. Within the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 111 seats, Shiv Sena in 58, and NCP in 35 seats. The MVA, on the other hand, had Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates leading in 9 seats, Congress in 20, and Shiv Sena (UBT) in 18 seats.

The November 20 elections saw a turnout of 66.05%, an increase from the 61.1% recorded in 2019. The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, fielded candidates across 149, 81, and 59 seats respectively, while the MVA alliance contested with 101 Congress candidates, 95 from Shiv Sena (UBT), and 86 from NCP (SP).

As the counting progresses, the final results are expected to clarify whether the early trends will hold, or if the opposition's claims of irregularities in the election process will gain traction.

