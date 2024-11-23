Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek divorce rumors: When Jaya Bachchan talked about her bond with daughter-in-law

During the interview, Jaya Bachchan discussed her relationship with Aishwarya Rai and said she is not her daughter. The video later spread like wildfire, and netizens were quite worried about it.

Cut to present, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan (son of Kaveri), a film based on the Tamil classic novel of the same name. The film has a massive cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are now in the headlines owing to reports of their split. Despite these allegations, a flashback video of Jaya Bachchan is becoming viral on social media. In the video, Jaya Bachchan stated that Aishwarya is not her daughter. The video is rapidly spreading, and netizens are concerned.

In an interview with NDTV, Jaya Bachchan explained the distinction between a daughter and a daughter-in-law. She also stated, "There is a difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law, you know." I'm not sure why, but you don't feel the same obligation to respect your parents. As a daughter, you tend to take your parents for granted. You cannot do this with your in-laws. Later on, things changed, and I now feel more like Bachchan than Bhaduri. (WATCH VIDEO)



That year, Priyanka won the award for her splendid performance in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion. However, Ashutosh had felt that Aishwarya should have won the award for the film Jodhaa Akbar. Disappointed, Ashutosh had added, "Jayaji was just asking me the same thing." Not just Ashutosh Gowariker, Jaya Bachchan was also shocked with Priyanka's victory.

In the same interview, Jaya Bachchan opened up about her parenting style, revealing that she has been a tough mother to her two children, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. When asked if she takes the same method as Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan, she said, 'Strict. She is not my daughter! She is my daughter-in-law. Why should I be so severe with her. I am sure her mother has done it for her.

ಮಾವ ಮತ್ತು ಸೊಸೆಯ ಭಾಂಧವ್ಯವನ್ನು ಅತ್ತೆ ಜಯಾ ಬಚ್ಚನ್‌ ಬಹಿರಂಗಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.



When Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came separately to Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant, whispers about their impending divorce began to spread.

Some feel that Jaya Bachchan's attitude towards the pair caused a schism between the two. Reddit users assume that Abhishek cheated on Aishwarya with Nimrat Kaur, his Dasvi co-star.

