Bengaluru housewife hangs herself, accuses schoolmates of harassing for night-out in death note

In a tragic incident in Silicon City Bengaluru, a 31-year-old housewife named Mamata committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Sidedahalli, under the jurisdiction of the Bagalgunte police station. Mamata left behind a death note implicating two young men, her former schoolmates, in her decision to take her own life.

Mamata's husband, Lokesh, discovered her lifeless body when he returned home from work on Wednesday evening. Despite repeatedly knocking on the door, Mamata did not respond. Lokesh eventually opened the door with a spare key and found his wife hanging from a window.



Upon finding Mamata, Lokesh immediately notified the police. The Bagalgunte police arrived at the scene and began their investigation. They found a death note at the site, in which Mamata named Ashok and Ganesh as responsible for her distress. The note revealed that these men had been sending her obscene messages and harassing her with threats.

Mamata detailed in her note that Ashok and Ganesh, her former schoolmates, had been pressuring her to join them for a night out. They threatened to ruin her family if she refused, sending her explicit messages and creating an unbearable situation. Unable to cope with the harassment, Mamata decided to end her life.



After gathering preliminary evidence, the police sent Mamata's body to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Following the examination, her body was handed over to her family for final rites.

Lokesh has filed a formal complaint at the Bagalgunte police station. Based on Mamata’s death note, the police have registered an FIR against Ashok and Ganesh. The accused have since switched off their mobile phones and are currently untraceable.

