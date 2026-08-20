Bengaluru district administration has fined seven private medical institutions for KPME violations, with four facing penalties and three losing their licences. Fines range from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh following a KPME Authority review.

The Bengaluru district administration has taken action against seven private medical institutions for allegedly violating provisions of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act. While four hospitals and clinics were fined for violations, the licences of three other institutions were cancelled after authorities found more serious breaches. The action followed a review by the KPME and Grievance Authority, with officials warning the institutions against repeating the violations and directing them to submit written undertakings.

Four Institutions Slapped With Fines

The administration imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Cloudnine Hospital on HAL Road, while Iksha Clinic in Muneshwara Layout and NU Hospitals Private Limited in Rajaji Nagar were each fined ₹10,000.

RV Clinic in Hullahalli was imposed the highest fine among the four institutions, with the administration levying a penalty of ₹1 lakh.

Three Centres Lose Their Licences

In cases involving more serious violations, three medical institutions had their KPME licences cancelled after penalties were imposed.

Sri Ayyappa Temple Medical Center in T Dasarahalli was fined ₹50,000, while Sri Padmagiri Clinic in Jigani was fined ₹1 lakh. Sri Harshavardhan Hospital on BG Road was fined ₹20,000 before its KPME licence was cancelled.

Officials Warn Institutions Against Repeat Violations

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the KPME and Grievance Authority on Wednesday, chaired by Bengaluru District Collector Kantharaju.

Representatives of the hospitals and clinics found to have violated the rules were questioned during the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner issued a stern warning and directed the institutions to submit written undertakings assuring that such violations would not be repeated.

The meeting was also attended by Bengaluru Urban District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Madini and other senior health officials.