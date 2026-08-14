Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader has warned companies against producing or selling artificial paneer, cheese and butter, saying violators will face legal action. Authorities are also stepping up food safety inspections across Bengaluru.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader has warned companies producing or selling artificial food products such as paneer, cheese and butter of strict legal action. The minister said the use of substances that could be harmful to health in food preparation is prohibited under existing laws and that the government will take a strict approach against violators. He also said a special order on the issue will be issued soon as authorities intensify inspections across hotels and food establishments in Bengaluru.

Warning Against Artificial Paneer, Cheese And Butter

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, Khader said state laws do not permit the artificial production or sale of food products, including cheese, paneer and butter.

“The use of substances harmful to health in food preparation is prohibited. If any company is found producing and selling such artificial food items, we will take legal action against them,” he said.

Khader stressed that food safety is a priority and said consumers must be provided with safe and quality food regardless of where they eat.

“Every person's health is important to us. Whether it is a star hotel, a regular hotel or an Indira Canteen, people must be served good, healthy and quality food. That is why we are conducting raids and inspections everywhere,” he said.

Health Officials Raid Hotels In Bengaluru

The warning comes as health officials continue inspections and enforcement action against eateries across Bengaluru.

A team of health officials from the Battarahalli and Yelahanka divisions conducted raids at hotels in the city's North Zone. The establishments were fined a total of ₹1.60 lakh for poor hygiene and failure to segregate waste.

Hyatt Centric was served a notice and fined ₹40,000 after officials reportedly found flies on the premises. Unsegregated waste was also cited as a contributing factor.

Other establishments that were fined include Peepai Brewery and Kitchen, which was fined ₹80,000, Thalassery Restaurant, which was fined ₹20,000, and Chikpet Donne Biryani, which was fined ₹5,000.

Nandana Palace was fined ₹15,000 for failing to segregate waste, while Swathi Hotel was issued a notice over unhygienic conditions.

Palike Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar confirmed the details of the inspections and fines.

The latest action comes as Karnataka authorities step up efforts to improve food safety, hygiene and waste management standards across food establishments in Bengaluru.