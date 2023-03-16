ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season

Indian football fans have been introduced to 32 debutants who were 23 or younger when the ISL 2022-23 season began.

Over 100 under-23 players played this season, with 47 appearing in at least ten games for their teams, reflecting the Hero Indian Super League's (ISL) dedication to developing young Indian footballers. In addition to a large list of other Under-23 players who have broken through to become household names for their teams this season, 32 debutants who were 23 or younger when the season began have been introduced to Indian football fans ahead of this weekend's grand final.

From this cohort of rising Indian Heroes, players like Sivasakthi Narayanan, Liston Colaco, Suresh Wangjam, Asish Rai, and Roshan Naorem will feature for Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the final on Saturday, March 18, having become integral to their respective teams’ success over the season.

Since the start of a very competitive season, the new format of the ISL and its dynamic schedule have provided plenty of opportunities for teams to blood their youngsters in at the highest level.

Six teams entered the Hero ISL playoff round this season thanks to the new system, which made teams more eager than ever to advance to the championship round. Teams honed their strategies to gain an advantage, giving the young Indian Heroes chances to showcase their skills.

This has also been the case in the playoffs, as teams have put their trust in players like Vibin Mohanan, 20, of Kerala Blasters FC, and Lalrinliana Hnamte, 19, of ATK Mohun Bagan, during the most important part of the competition. Wangjam participated in Bengaluru FC's penalty shootout lineup in the second leg of their semifinal match against Mumbai City FC, and Narayanan assisted their lone goal scored in open play.

The development of young Indian players reached thrilling new heights this season as the league became more fast-paced and competitive than ever. All teams recruited talented young players through their nationwide scouting networks and promoted promising players from their academy into the first squad. Jiteshwor Singh was one of these players for Chennaiyin FC, appearing in 16 of their 20 league games.

Ayush Dev Chhetri, a U-23 Indian footballer for FC Goa, made his debut for them this season as a 19-year-old and appeared in all 20 of their league games. Lalchungnunga, a center-back for East Bengal FC, played in 19 of their games after making his debut at age 21 and contributed significantly to his side by finishing with the second-highest number of clearances during the league stage.

Other notable debutants who became regulars for their team this season were Parthib Gogoi (18 matches) and Emil Benny (16 matches), both for NorthEast United FC, and Saurav Mandal (13 matches) and Bryce Miranda (12 matches), both for Kerala Blasters FC, who were among nine U-23 debutants to play in more than half of their team’s matches this season.

Emerging Indian players had more opportunities than ever to play at the highest level in this season of the Hero ISL and provided an encouraging glimpse of what is to come in the next decade.