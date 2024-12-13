Despatch OTT release date OUT: Know when and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's crime drama

Despatch, an upcoming crime drama, is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling storyline and powerhouse performances. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Joy Bag, a determined crime reporter navigating the murky world of journalism and crime. Set against the backdrop of India's rapidly evolving media landscape, Despatch explores the dark side of the news industry through a gripping investigation.

The story unfolds as Joy Bag, a Mumbai-based reporter for the news channel Despatch, stumbles upon the murder of a notorious drug lord and a large-scale real estate scam linked to the infamous 2G spectrum scandal. As he delves deeper into the two cases, Joy finds himself facing increasing danger. Not only does he receive chilling threats from anonymous sources, but his life takes a turn for the worse when his apartment is attacked. The pressure mounts as he struggles to balance his professional drive with the growing tension in his personal life.

The film, which had its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, will make its OTT debut on December 13, 2024. It will be available for streaming exclusively on ZEE5, marking a major release for the platform.

Along with Bajpayee, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Arrchita Agarwaal, Shahana Goswami, Riju Bajaj, and Anand Alkunte. Directed by Kanu Behl and Ishani Banerjee, Despatch promises a compelling narrative, exploring themes of truth, morality, and the fine line between personal and professional lives in a high-stakes world.

With a talented cast and an intense plot, Despatch is poised to be a standout release this December.

