Palakkad truck accident: Mortal remains of four students handed over to families; funeral today

Palakkad: The final rites for the four schoolgirls who tragically died in a truck accident at Panayampadam in Karimba are scheduled for today after a public tribute. Postmortem examinations were carried out on Thursday at the Palakkad District Hospital. The bodies were handed over to their families around 6:30 am on Friday. Public homage will be held at the Karimbanaikal Auditorium starting at 8:30 AM, and the burial will take place at 10:30 AM at the Thuppanad Juma Masjid.

Four school students killed as lorry rams into group near national highway in Kerala's Palakkad

The victims, all Class 8 students from Karimba Government Higher Secondary School, were on their way home after completing an exam when the tragic accident took place. One more student was injured in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Irfana Sherin, daughter of Abdul Salam from Cherulli; Ridha Fathima, daughter of Abdul Rafeeq; Nidha Fathima, daughter of Salam; and A.S. Ayisha, daughter of Sharafudheen.

The police confirmed that the truck driver and cleaner were detained on Thursday (Dec 12). The individuals have been identified as Mahendra Prasad, the driver, and Varghese, the cleaner, both from Kasaragod. They are currently receiving treatment at Mother Care Hospital in Mannarkkad for the injuries they sustained in the accident.

The Road Transport Officer told the media that the truck, which was carrying cement to Kozhikode, overturned and crushed the students after colliding with another truck coming from the opposite direction.

The RTO stated that the weight of the load in the vehicle involved in the accident was within the permissible limits and that the area was more prone to hydroplaning. When the load was checked, everything was found to be correct with no overloading, and the tires had no issues. The vehicle is relatively new. Previously, after an accident in this area, an IIT study report had been obtained. Discussions were held regarding the issues in the Panayampadam accident area, and steps were taken to address the problems. However, this unfortunate accident occurred in the same area, according to the RTO.

The driver of the overturned truck stated that when he swerved to avoid another vehicle, he applied the brakes but was unable to control the truck due to a strong wind on the road. He explained that the wet road conditions caused by the rain contributed to the loss of control. The police also confirmed that the accident was caused by a collision with another truck. The truck, which was heading towards Palakkad, crashed into a cement truck, causing it to overturn. The police have taken the overturned truck into custody. A case has been filed against the other truck driver, Prajeesh from Vandoor, for careless driving and excessive speed, as stated in the FIR.

