PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh’s 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now

Keerthy Suresh's Wedding Look

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh looked beautiful in a purple Kanjeevaram saree at her wedding in Goa.

Multicolor Sequin and Thread Work Saree

Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in this heavily embellished multicolor saree, perfect for newlyweds.

Light Blue Georgette Saree

Keerthy Suresh's glamorous light blue georgette saree with a cutout border and straps blouse is perfect for parties.

Multicolor Georgette Saree with Bralette

This black saree with multicolor floral and leaf design is a perfect date night look.

Floral Print Organza Saree

Keerthy Suresh's white organza saree with orange floral prints is ideal for shopping or parties.

Grey Saree with White Print

Keerthy Suresh's classic grey saree with white bird and flower prints is perfect for office wear.

Golden Kanjeevaram Saree

This golden Kanjeevaram saree is perfect for festivals and weddings.

Pink Saree with Heavy Embroidery

Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful in this pink saree with heavy embroidery, perfect for post-wedding ceremonies.

