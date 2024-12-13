PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh’s 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now

Lifestyle
South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh looked beautiful in a purple Kanjeevaram saree at her wedding in Goa.
Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in this heavily embellished multicolor saree, perfect for newlyweds.
Keerthy Suresh's glamorous light blue georgette saree with a cutout border and straps blouse is perfect for parties.
This black saree with multicolor floral and leaf design is a perfect date night look.
Keerthy Suresh's white organza saree with orange floral prints is ideal for shopping or parties.
Keerthy Suresh's classic grey saree with white bird and flower prints is perfect for office wear.
This golden Kanjeevaram saree is perfect for festivals and weddings.
Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful in this pink saree with heavy embroidery, perfect for post-wedding ceremonies.
