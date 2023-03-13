ISL 2022-23: It's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC in the grand finale

ATK Mohun Bagan are a win away from lifting their maiden Hero ISL title when they face Bengaluru FC in Goa on Saturday, March 18.

In the second leg of their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 playoff semi-final on Monday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, ATK Mohun Bagan defeated defending champions Hyderabad FC 4-3 on penalties to go to the final against Bengaluru FC.

After 120 minutes of football, the deadlock remained intact before Vishal Kaith's save from Javier Siverio's penalty, followed by a miss from Bartholomew Ogbeche, allowed ATKMB to win the shootout with captain Pritam Kotal's spot kick.

Hyderabad's inability to get any shots off to threaten their opponents throughout the game was reflected in the shootout itself. For most of the game, Hyderabad FC faced many ATKMB attacks. Glan Martins' long-range attempt missed the far post by a few millimetres. Gurmeet Singh immediately passed the ensuing goal kick to Dimitri Petratos, who raced towards the goal and fired while Kiyan Nassiri waited unmarked. Afterwards, Manvir Singh cut in from the edge of the box and shook the crossbar.

The closest Hyderabad FC came was an Ogbeche shot that rippled the outside of the net ten minutes into the second half, despite winning a few corners. Hugo Boumous received a superb cross from Asish Rai at the other end of the pitch, and his side-footed effort forced Gurmeet to make a save.

Despite playing strong defence for the Mariners, Slavko Damjanovic missed a golden opportunity to give his team the lead in the 81st minute when Petratos whipped in a free kick. Siverio entered the game three minutes later and registered Hyderabad FC's lone shot on goal with a meek header.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Carl McHugh headed Federico Gallego's corner over the bar, ending regulation time. Lalrinliana Hnamte came the closest to ending the score in the eighth minute of the first phase of extra time when his long-range shot just missed the outside of the far post.

Liston Colaco was directly in front of goal when Nikhil Poojary made a critical interception just seconds before the extra time break. In the second period, tired legs on both sides attempted to force the issue, but the tie held and the game proceeded to penalties.

In the shootout, Kaith stopped Siverio's penalty shot before Ogbeche hit the post with his subsequent opportunity. ATKMB's Brendan Hamill, who entered the game in the 114th, missed the goal, but they had enough of a lead to secure victory in a contest they completely controlled.

