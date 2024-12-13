West Bengal to experience freezing winter: Severe cold wave on the horizon; check details

A severe cold wave, comparable to the intensity of summer heat, is expected to sweep across West Bengal. How long will these frigid conditions persist?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 9:06 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

A severe winter is approaching, with temperatures expected to drop sharply across West Bengal. The Meteorological Department has forecast a cold wave from December 13 to 15, marking the onset of intense winter conditions.

article_image2

Dry weather is likely to persist until December 18, accompanied by northerly winds sweeping across the state. Light fog is expected in a few districts during the morning hours, while the sky will remain clear throughout the day.

article_image3

Cold wave conditions are anticipated in Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, and Birbhum, with similar conditions likely on Saturday and Sunday.

article_image4

The mercury has already begun to dip significantly. On Friday, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 11°C, while the maximum will hover near 25°C.

article_image5

In the coming days, temperatures are set to drop further, and various districts of West Bengal are likely to experience dense fog. Severe cold conditions will also grip North Bengal, adding to the state-wide winter chill.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts on December 13 friday weather updates anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

Bone chilling cold in Delhi: 3.2 degree celcius in Pusa, North India braces for more AJR

Bone-chilling cold in Delhi: 3.2°C in Pusa, North India braces for more

Kerala: Film director and key witness in actress assault case P. Balachandra Kumar passes away anr

Kerala: Film director and key witness in actress assault case, P. Balachandra Kumar passes away

India light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh AJR

India's light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh

Telangana: Tribal farmer sits on hospital bed in handcuffs as he waits for doctor; video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

Telangana: Tribal farmer sits on hospital bed in handcuffs as he waits for doctor; video sparks outrage| WATCH

Recent Stories

Despatch OTT release date OUT: Know when and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's crime drama NTI

Despatch OTT release date OUT: Know when and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's crime drama

PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh's 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now NTI

PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh’s 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now

Who is eligible for Modi government's Rs 12000 yearly scheme? Details inside AJR

Who is eligible for Modi govt's Rs 12,000 yearly scheme? Details inside

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts on December 13 friday weather updates anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

Tauba-Tauba to Dekha Tenu: Top 10 Most viewed songs of 2024 NTI

Tauba-Tauba to Dekha Tenu: Top 10 Most viewed songs of 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon