West Bengal to experience freezing winter: Severe cold wave on the horizon; check details

A severe cold wave, comparable to the intensity of summer heat, is expected to sweep across West Bengal. How long will these frigid conditions persist?

A severe winter is approaching, with temperatures expected to drop sharply across West Bengal. The Meteorological Department has forecast a cold wave from December 13 to 15, marking the onset of intense winter conditions.

Dry weather is likely to persist until December 18, accompanied by northerly winds sweeping across the state. Light fog is expected in a few districts during the morning hours, while the sky will remain clear throughout the day.

Cold wave conditions are anticipated in Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, and Birbhum, with similar conditions likely on Saturday and Sunday.

The mercury has already begun to dip significantly. On Friday, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 11°C, while the maximum will hover near 25°C.

In the coming days, temperatures are set to drop further, and various districts of West Bengal are likely to experience dense fog. Severe cold conditions will also grip North Bengal, adding to the state-wide winter chill.

Latest Videos