Ahead of ISL 2022-23 final, Stimac states Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri may be playing his last season

Sunil Chhetri, who made his international debut in 2005, played a key role in powering Bengaluru FC into the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 final to be played on Saturday against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri "may be playing the last season" of his illustrious career, feels Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac, who hopes his star player would be saving his best for the last in the coming months.

The AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in Qatar from January 12 through February 10, will be India's next significant task. The 38-year-old Chhetri, instrumental in last year's qualification competition, is ready to compete in his third continental championship, the most by an Indian.

"At his age, this will probably be his farewell from football. Obviously, Sunil may be playing his last season, and definitely his last Asian Cup," Stimac said.

"I'm quite sure that the upcoming months will be the best for Sunil Chhetri," he said on the official All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

The national team has a five-day camp in Kolkata ahead of the Tri-Nation Football Tournament in Imphal from March 22. Chhetri, the third most prolific international goal scorer among active players with 84 strikes behind Cristiano Ronaldo (118) and Lionel Messi (98), was part of the Indian teams featured in the 2011 and 2019 Asian Cup.

The 38-year-old Chhetri played a key role in Bengaluru FC's making it to Indian Super League final to be played on Saturday against ATK Mohun Bagan.

"Sunil Chhetri was nowhere to be seen this season. He was on the bench, waiting, preparing himself, working to take his weight down a few kilos, which is very difficult to handle at this age," said Stimac who has been given the target of reaching the Asian Cup quarterfinals if he wants to continue at the helm beyond that tournament.

"But when it was most needed, he was there for his club, helping them, and taking them to the finals. He scored the most decisive goals."

With ten months to go for the Asian Cup, the 106-ranked Blue Tigers will play their first international match since September, taking on higher-ranked Kyrgyz Republic (94) and Myanmar (159) in the international tournament in Imphal.

India drew 1-1 against Singapore and capped a 0-3 loss to Vietnam in their last international matches. Along with Chhetri, the Indian team also has ageing stars in central-defender Sandesh Jhingan and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Stimac is well aware of the likely change in the core group of players shortly.

"We need to understand that some of them are of a certain age now. It's difficult to say, but goodbyes need to come sometime," the 1998 World Cup bronze medallist Croatian said.

"Along with him (Chhetri), Sandesh (Jhingan) and Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu) are the core strength of our team. I've never hidden that. I was never running away from the truth. They are free guys, with great characters, strong mindsets and a good mentality, which is a basic platform for us to build the team around. But of course, we need to keep their age in mind. Gurpreet and Sandesh may be there for four, or five years," he added.

