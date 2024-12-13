Opinion | INS Tushil: A Fusion of Russian and Ukrainian Technology in India's New Frigate

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the event, called the ship a symbol of India’s growing maritime power and an important step in the strong partnership between India and Russia.

Opinion INS Tushil: A Fusion of Russian and Ukrainian Technology in India's New Frigate AJR
Author
Girish Linganna
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

On December 9, India's naval strength got a boost with the addition of INS Tushil (F 70), a new stealth missile frigate from the Talwar-class. The warship was officially commissioned at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the event, called the ship a symbol of India’s growing maritime power and an important step in the strong partnership between India and Russia.

Mr. Singh highlighted Russia's support for India's goal of becoming self-reliant under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative as a strong example of the close friendship between the two nations. He mentioned that the use of 'Made in India' components is steadily growing in many ships, including the INS Tushil.

Frigate is a medium-sized warship used by the Navy, typically around 125-150 meters long. It is smaller than a destroyer but powerful and versatile. Equipped with advanced weapons and technology, frigates can protect larger ships, attack enemy targets, and ensure coastal security. They are designed for speed, stealth, and multi-role capabilities.

India's light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh

INS Tushil is a modernized warship belonging to the Krivak III class under Project 1135.6. This class of ships already has six similar vessels in service with the Indian Navy. Three of these ships, known as the Talwar class, were built at the Baltiysky Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia. The other three, called the Teg class, were constructed at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. These frigates are designed for advanced combat and play a key role in strengthening India’s naval capabilities.

All Krivak-class frigates are powered by engines manufactured by Zorya Nashproekt, a Ukrainian company. What makes INS Tushil particularly notable is that its engine was produced in Ukraine, even amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the complexities of global defense collaborations.

According to Firstpost, about 30 ships in the Indian Navy rely on gas turbines made by a Ukrainian company as their main source of power. These include a variety of ships, such as the Veer-class missile boats, the older Rajput-class destroyers, and the newly built Visakhapatnam-class destroyers. These gas turbines play a key role in powering and propelling these warships.

INS Tushil is the seventh ship in its class and the first of two new frigates currently being built in Russia. Back in October 2016, India and Russia signed an agreement to build four stealth warships. As part of the deal, two are being constructed in Russia, while the other two are being built in India at Goa Shipyard Limited with the help of Russian technology. The second frigate, named Tamal, is expected to be handed over to the Indian Navy in Russia by the first quarter of next year.

Designed for operations in open oceans (known as blue water), INS Tushil is equipped to handle all aspects of naval warfare. It is capable of operating across four key areas: air, surface (on water), underwater, and the electromagnetic spectrum (which includes radar and communication systems). With these advanced features, INS Tushil strengthens India’s ability to conduct complex missions in diverse environments.

INS Tushil is a 125-meter-long warship weighing 3,900 tonnes. It combines advanced Russian and Indian technology, making it a powerful and modern vessel in naval warfare.  

Indian Navy commissions stealth guided missile frigate INS Tushil in Russia

The ship is armed with a range of advanced weapons, including eight BrahMos anti-ship cruise missiles launched vertically, 24 medium-range and eight short-range surface-to-air missiles for air defense, and a 100 mm main gun. For close-range protection against incoming missiles, it has two rapid-fire weapon systems. To tackle underwater threats, it is equipped with two double torpedo tubes and a rocket launcher.  

Additionally, INS Tushil features advanced radars, navigation systems, sonar, electronic warfare equipment, fire control systems, and decoys, ensuring it is well-prepared for a variety of combat situations.

INS Tushil can also carry advanced helicopters like the Kamov 28, designed for anti-submarine missions, and the Kamov 31, used for airborne early warning. The ship is powered by a modern gas turbine engine with advanced control systems, allowing it to reach speeds of over 30 knots (around 55 km/h).

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh AJR

India's light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh

MoD HAL Sukhoi

Ministry of Defence signs contract with HAL for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepals Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel dmn

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepal's Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel

India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details AJR

India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details

Indian Navy commissions stealth guided missile frigate INS Tushil in Russia dmn

Indian Navy commissions stealth guided missile frigate INS Tushil in Russia

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela-Inspired Lehenga Designs for Weddings RBA

(PHOTOS) Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela-Inspired Lehenga Designs for Weddings

Infosys to L&T: 7 Stocks for 2025 portfolio; Check expert prediction ATG

Infosys to L&T: 7 Stocks for 2025 portfolio; Check expert prediction

Soodhu Kavvum 2 REVIEW: Is Shiva, Sanchita Shetty's film worth your time? Read public reaction RBA

Soodhu Kavvum 2 REVIEW: Is Shiva, Sanchita Shetty's film worth your time? Read public reaction

Gold price on December 13: Check 22k, 24k gold rate today ATG

Gold price on December 13: Check 22k, 24k gold rate today

Dharmendra to Boney Kapoor: 6 Celebs who lived with girlfriends while married NTI

Dharmendra to Boney: 6 Celebs who lived with girlfriends while married

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon