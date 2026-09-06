At a time when Japan is facing a massive population crisis, author and ex-politician Kotoe Hashimoto has just had her seventh child. She's now asking other Japanese women to have more babies to save the country, and it's started a huge debate online.

While the world is worried about falling birth rates and ageing populations, a Japanese author and former political candidate, Kotoe Hashimoto, has made headlines for a completely different reason. She recently announced the birth of her seventh child on social media, and the news went viral almost instantly. Amid her country's severe population crisis, she didn't just keep this personal moment private. Instead, she used it to send a controversial and significant message to the women of Japan.

After returning home from the hospital, Hashimoto posted an emotional message on her X handle. She thanked her doctors and nurses and then made a bold statement. She claimed that Japanese women should not hold back anymore and that it's time for them to take an active role in rebuilding the country's future by having more children.

Call for Japanese women to have more children

After bringing her newborn home, Hashimoto quickly completed the baby's official birth registration. She also asked her followers online for their blessings, hoping her new child can contribute to protecting Japan's image and tackling its social crisis.

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She has spoken about the birth rate before

This isn't the first time Hashimoto has spoken out about the country's declining birth rate. She has previously given controversial advice to the government. For instance, she once claimed that providing health insurance for cosmetic surgery would encourage women to have children more than the government's existing grants for fertility treatments.

Her latest post has split social media right down the middle. One group is praising her patriotism and initiative during a national crisis. The other group is pointing to Japan's harsh economic reality. They are questioning how an ordinary person could afford such a large family, given the immense work pressure, rising prices, and the high cost of raising children.

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Big questions over Japan's birth rate

The main reason Hashimoto's personal decision has kicked up such a storm is Japan's current population statistics. According to recent government data, the number of new births in the country last year hit an all-time low, the lowest since records began in 1899. The number of births has been falling for over a decade, which means Japan is heading for a severe shortage of working-age people.

The country's fertility rate is also far below the level needed to maintain social stability. With the number of children under 15 dropping so sharply, supporting the economy and providing social security for the elderly has become a massive cause for concern.