A massive 28-year study in Japan on senior citizens has found a link between how long you *think* you'll live and your actual lifespan. But here's the twist: 59% of people actually lived longer than they predicted, especially women and those with better education.

How accurate is your guess about how long you'll live?

Ever wondered how long you'll live? Well, a long-term study on older adults in Japan suggests that your own guess might hold some clues. Researchers found a connection between how long people think they'll live and how long they actually do. But don't bet your retirement savings on it just yet, because these guesses aren't always spot on. In fact, about 59% of the people in the study lived much longer than they had expected.

Researchers from Tsukuba University led this massive project. They analysed data from nearly 2,000 elderly Japanese people over a period of 28 years. The findings were published as a preprint on medRxiv, which means it's still waiting for a final review from other scientists.

28 years of data reveals what happened to 2,054 people's guesses

The team used information from Japan's National Survey of the Elderly, which began in 1987. For this study, they focused on 2,054 people who had stated their expected lifespan in a 1996 survey. Over the next 28 years, they tracked these individuals. During this time, 1,514 of them passed away, and their dates of death were confirmed using official records and family information.

The results showed a clear pattern: people who expected to live longer generally did. This connection remained true even after the researchers considered factors like age, gender, health, and financial status.

Different results for women and educated people

The study also threw up some interesting differences. Women were more likely to live longer than their own estimates. The same was true for people who were well-educated. On the other hand, those with poor health were more likely to live for a shorter time than they had predicted.

Interestingly, many people didn't make a calculated guess based on their health or lifestyle. Instead, they just picked a familiar round number, like 80 years old, when asked.

Important for retirement and financial planning

Why does this matter? A person's idea of their own lifespan can seriously impact big life decisions, like when to retire, how much money to save, and how to plan their pension.

However, the researchers are clear that this study doesn't mean anyone can accurately predict their death. Instead, it shows that while our personal guesses are flawed, they can still offer some useful hints about our future survival. For context, the average life expectancy in Japan as of 2024 was 81.1 years for men and 87.1 years for women.