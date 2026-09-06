Influencer Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo, 43, died from a pulmonary embolism caused by a penis enlargement procedure in Thailand, an inquest confirmed on September 5. The British-Nigerian businessman had 40 milliliters of hyaluronic acid injected, leading to fatal complications.

Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo, the popular influencer also known as Denisi or Ego, died in March. An inquest at Inner West London Coroners' Court on September 5 confirmed the cause: complications from a penis enlargement procedure he underwent in Thailand. The 43-year-old British-Nigerian businessman, who commanded nearly 185,000 Instagram followers, died from a pulmonary embolism. The cosmetic treatment triggered it.

40 milliliters — that’s how much hyaluronic acid and lidocaine Ubiribo received. He got these injections at an unnamed Bangkok clinic. He had been on a luxury vacation with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, when he underwent the procedure. This was his death sentence.

Tragic Sequence of Events

What happened next shows the extreme dangers of these cosmetic procedures. After the intervention, Ubiribo suddenly felt severe chest pain. He lost consciousness twice while getting a massage with his wife. These were immediate, critical complications. They signaled serious trouble inside his body. They rushed him to Sukhumvit Hospital. Doctors quickly diagnosed a pulmonary embolism. This dangerous condition occurs when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the lungs. It is a known, though rare, complication of invasive procedures.

Doctors recommended an immediate CT scan. They wanted to see how bad the damage from these complications was. But Ubiribo tragically lost consciousness for the last time. They never performed the scan. Medical staff performed CPR for over 100 minutes. They desperately tried to fight the severe complications. Still, they pronounced him dead in the early hours of March 6.

Coroner's Ruling

Jean Harkin, the Coroner, made it official. A postmortem examination in the UK found cellular material in Ubiribo’s lungs. It matched the injected hyaluronic acid. This clearly linked the procedure to the complications. Harkin ruled he died from a pulmonary embolism. The cosmetic procedure performed abroad caused it. She firmly attributed his death to these medical complications.

Expert Warnings on Cosmetic Risks

Ubiribo’s tragic death increased urgent calls from the medical community. They warn about the dangers of unregulated cosmetic procedures, especially those performed abroad. British urology experts, including the British Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS), repeatedly caution against penile filler injections. They warn of many devastating complications. These range from severe infections and tissue necrosis — the death of body tissue — to granulomas. And, as in this case, life-threatening pulmonary embolisms.

Clinics often market these procedures with promises of quick, better enhancement. They typically involve injecting substances like hyaluronic acid, fat, or silicone into the penis. Some clinics abroad offer them at low prices. But the actual cost goes far beyond an initial $9,000. It includes follow-up treatments for complications—or, tragically, death. Medical professionals stress one point: these procedures' long-term safety and how well they work are largely unproven. Serious risks exist. Complications can appear immediately or over time. They are often irreversible. Doctors urge individuals to get advice from qualified medical practitioners. Consider all potential bad outcomes before undergoing such surgeries.

Lavish Lifestyle and Legacy

Ubiribo owned properties in Los Angeles and London. He was known for his lavish lifestyle. In May, they buried him in London, in a gold coffin. Nigerian superstar Davido and Celebrity Barman Cubana Chief Priest attended the funeral. They were among the mourners.