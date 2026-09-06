Myriam, a 67-year-old Colombian woman, has reportedly turned neighbourhood gossip into a thriving business, claiming the venture helped her buy two houses. Her unconventional approach to monetizing local 'chisme' has sparked significant debate online.

A 67-year-old Colombian woman from Armenia, Quindío has redefined entrepreneurship. Myriam turned neighbourhood gossip into a money-spinning venture, claiming it even bought her two houses, as per a post by Gulf Today.

Then came the viral explosion. Her story went global after an interview with content creator Lady Daniella, sparking debates across Latin America and beyond. Was this clever entrepreneurship or just plain unethical?

The 'Chisme' Economy: Monetising Neighbourhood Life

How does she do it? Myriam carefully tracks local happenings. She fills notebooks with family disputes, secret relationships, arguments, and daily dramas from her community, then charges for the information. She positions herself as a trusted, if unusual, local intelligence gatherer.

5,000 to 10,000 Colombian pesos – that's the going rate for general gossip. Myriam doesn't give information away freely. She set up a tiered pricing strategy, where less sensational tidbits fetch these prices. But sensitive or high-impact details – especially those needed to keep secrets or navigate sticky social situations – fetch far higher prices. Some sources claim she gets up to 700,000 Colombian pesos for one key piece of information.

Myriam doesn't work alone. She collaborates with friends, swapping bits of information during game nights and social gatherings to gather more intelligence. "My method connects the dots from various sources," she says, effectively building a detailed, if unofficial, community archive.

The Path to Viral Recognition

Lady Daniella's interview changed everything. Myriam's local curiosity became a global phenomenon after that chat with the popular content creator. Shared across social media platforms, it captivated millions, showing Myriam's bold take on business.

Her platform, an ideal channel, carried Myriam's story to a global audience. That interview's virality cemented Myriam's status as a unique figure. It sparked heated debates online about unusual business models – and the selling of private details.

Property Acquisition and Unverified Claims

Two houses. That's the firm claim driving Myriam's viral appeal. She says this unusual business let her acquire them. Myriam proudly calls herself a professional 'chismosa' – Spanish for a gossip – arguing her enterprise provides a real income.

But here's the catch: News outlets largely report Myriam’s claims as she states them. No one has independently verified the financial details of her home purchases. Still, this lack of confirmation about her buying two houses hasn't dampened public interest or stopped her story from spreading.

Ethical Dilemmas and Public Reception

Naturally, her business sparked heated debate online. Was it ethical? Some praise Myriam as a creative entrepreneur who found a new way to profit from basic human curiosity. They celebrate her cleverness and business sense.

But then there are the critics. They say her business model crosses ethical lines by selling other people's private lives. This raises concerns about privacy breaches and the risk of exploitation. These critics question the morality of profiting from others' secrets or troubles.

"Gossip is a basic part of human nature," Myriam asserts. "It will always bring income." The 67-year-old remains confident in her venture, saying she simply provides a service to those seeking information in their community. Her story continues to circulate, proving that unusual ways to earn income capture global imagination — regardless of the ethical problems they present.