The CBI arrested Assistant DGFT Hemlata Hedau in Panipat for allegedly accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe. In a separate case, a Senior DME of SECR, Bhilai, was arrested, and Rs 77 lakh cash and Rs 14 lakh in jewellery were recovered from his premises.

Assistant DGFT Arrested in Panipat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Assistant DGFT Hemlata Hedau, posted at the Office of the Joint Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Panipat, Haryana, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered the instant case on August 19, 2026, against the accused official. It was alleged that the Assistant DGFT demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for clearing the deficiency and processing an Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Authorization file in respect of the complainant's client.

The CBI laid a trap on August 19 and caught the accused public servant while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant. The accused will be produced before the designated CBI Court at Panchkula. Searches are underway at the residence and office premises of the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Railway Official Nabbed in Bhilai

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), working as Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (DME), South East Central Railway (SECR), Bhilai, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered the instant case on August 13 against the said accused on allegations that the accused, Sr. DME, SECR, Bhilai, demanded an undue advantage of Rs. 2 Lakh from the complainant for clearing his pending bills. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs. One Lakh from the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap on August 3 and caught the accused, Senior DME, SECR, Bhilai, for accepting an undue advantage of Rs. 50,000, as part payment of the demanded bribe, through a tout who collected the bribe amount from the complainant on his instructions. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused in Raipur and Bhilai. During the search, massive cash of Rs. 77 Lakh approx. and jewellery worth Rs. 14 Lakh approximately was found.

The accused, Sr. DME, SECR, Bhilai, was arrested on August 14 and produced before the Court, which granted 4 days' police custody to the accused. (ANI)