Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman and YSRCP District President Majji Srinivasa Rao, along with his daughter Siri Sahasra, joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the CM’s camp office.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman and YSRCP District President Majji Srinivasa Rao joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a release said. He formally joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the CM’s camp office on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu warmly welcomed Majji Srinivasa Rao into the TDP by draping the party scarf around him. Along with Majji Srinivasa Rao, his daughter Siri Sahasra also joined the Telugu Desam Party. The Chief Minister welcomed her into the party by draping the TDP scarf around her as well, the TDP said in its release.

Ministers Anitha and Kondapalli Srinivas, former ministers Kala Venkata Rao, Kondru Murali and Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, MP Appala Naidu, district MLAs, public representatives and party leaders were present at the event.

TDP slams YSRCP over Mega DSC recruitment

Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson and MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the YSRCP, accusing the opposition party of continuing its "axe" attacks on candidates selected through the state's Mega DSC recruitment.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri, Reddy alleged that the YSRCP was attempting to create obstacles for newly recruited teachers instead of welcoming the appointment of young professionals. “The YSRCP's 'axe' attacks on the newly recruited Mega DSC teachers continue,” Reddy said, alleging that the party had repeatedly attempted to obstruct the recruitment process.(ANI)