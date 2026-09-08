Delhi Deputy Mayor Monika Pant inspected Gharoli Ward-194, directing officials to take immediate legal action against encroachments, illegal dairies, and stray animals. She stressed the need for permanent solutions to improve the area's quality of life.

Delhi Deputy Mayor Monika Pant conducted a comprehensive inspection of Gharoli Ward-194 today to assess issues related to civic amenities, sanitation, and traffic management in the area. During the inspection, she directed the concerned departments to ensure immediate action, in accordance with the law, against encroachments, illegal dairies, and stray animals roaming on the roads. Local Councillor Priyanka Gautam, East Zone Deputy Commissioner Azharuddin Zahiruddin Quazi, officials from various departments, and public representatives were present during the inspection, according to the release.

Action Ordered Against Encroachments

The inspection commenced in the Amma Block area near Ashirwad Apartment, G.D. Colony A-Block, Gharoli. The Deputy Mayor assessed the situation on the ground, interacted with local residents to understand their concerns, and also inspected the GBB Point. Taking note of the impact of encroachments on public spaces in the area, the Deputy Mayor directed the concerned officials to identify encroachment sites, take action on a priority basis in accordance with the law, and ensure that the area is cleared of encroachments. She made it clear that no unauthorised occupation of public spaces would be allowed to obstruct public convenience or the orderly management of the area, as per the release.

Crackdown on Illegal Dairies and Stray Animals

Similarly, taking serious note of the filth caused by illegal dairies, improper disposal of cow dung, foul odour, disruption of drainage systems, and the adverse impact on sanitation and public health, Monika Pant directed the concerned departments to take all necessary action within their respective jurisdictions, in accordance with the law. In view of the disruption to traffic and the risk of road accidents caused by stray animals, particularly cows, roaming freely on the roads, the Deputy Mayor directed officials of the Veterinary Department to take immediate action to capture the stray animals and ensure their management in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Focus on Permanent Solutions

Deputy Mayor Monika Pant stated that the problems of encroachments, illegal dairies, and stray animals on the roads are not limited to sanitation alone; they directly affect traffic, the environment, public health, civic safety, and the overall quality of life in the area. She emphasised that the effective resolution of these issues must go beyond on-the-spot action and focus on permanent and systematic solutions.

She directed the concerned officials to take time-bound action on all issues identified during the inspection and to ensure compliance through coordinated efforts among the various departments. She further stated that providing citizens with a clean, safe, and encroachment-free environment is the Corporation’s primary responsibility. The Deputy Mayor instructed the officials to conduct regular reviews of the action taken in the area so as to ensure a permanent resolution of the identified problems and prevent their recurrence in the future. (ANI)