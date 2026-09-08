Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary hailed the state's liquor prohibition as a 'historic decision' by Nitish Kumar. He confirmed the ban, implemented for women's support, will continue despite a significant Rs 20,000 crore revenue loss.

'Historic Decision' Will Continue, Says CM Chaudhary

Noting that liquor prohibition in Bihar is a "historic decision" taken by JD-U leader Nitish Kumar when he was leading the government in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has said that it was taken in support of the women of Bihar and will continue.

In an interview with ANI, Samrat Chaudhary, who is the first BJP Chief Minister in the state, said there will be no compromise on the decision. "Nitish Kumar made one of the historic decisions of his life by banning liquor in the state... Though we continue to face a loss of approximately Rs 20,000 crores, this decision was in support of the women of Bihar. Half of Bihar’s population supports alcohol prohibition, and that will continue," Chaudhary said.

He said the decision was taken seeing that it had huge support among women. Answering a query, the Chief Minister expressed concern over deaths caused by consumption of illicit liquor. Samrat Chaudhary took oath as Chief Minister earlier this year after Nitish Kumar resigned from the post after serving the state in the role for the longest period.

History of Bihar's Prohibition Policy

Bihar imposed prohibition in 2016. In a Gazette Notification issued in December, 2015, the Bihar government introduced a new excise policy within the state. The notification provided for prohibition of country liquor within Bihar from April 1, 2016 “in order to curb the menace of alcoholism and vices related to it”.

The Bihar Excise Act ,1915 was amended and the Bihar Excise (Amendment) Act, 2016 was promulgated declaring complete prohibition in the state.

The main role of the Prohibition and Excise Department is to enforce, implement, and promote complete prohibition in the state. (ANI)