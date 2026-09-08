Former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Engineer Satish Chandra Vashisht has been sent to two days of police custody by a Delhi court. He was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the DJB STP Tender scam case.

The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted two days of police custody of Satish Chandra Vashisht, ex-Chief Engineer of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). He has been arrested by the ACB in the DJB STP Tender scam case. He was the Chief Engineer of DJB at the relevant time.

This case pertains to an FIR alleging manipulations in tender conditions to favour one particular company to get the tender for upgradation of 10 STPs. An FIR was registered in 2024.

Court Proceedings

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh granted 2 days of police custody after hearing submissions on the application moved by the ACB. He will be produced before the court on September 10.

ACB's Arguments for Custody

Public prosecutor (PP) Manish Rawat appeared for the ACB and sought 2 days of police custody. It was submitted that detailed custodial interrogation is required to ascertain the role of accused Satish Chander Vashishth (SC Vashishth) in the manipulation of tender conditions and issuance of various corrigenda in favour of M/s Euroteck.

The ACB stated that the role of accused Vashishth in approving the restrictive condition of IFAS Technology with Fixed Media and other specifications favouring M/s Euroteck is required to be ascertained.

It was also submitted that the accused is required to be confronted with the specifications, draft corrigenda, and qualification criteria that Raja Kumar Kurra and Nagendra Yadav subsequently incorporated in the tender documents with the approval of accused SC Vashishth.

The circumstances under which the internal and confidential tender information draft was allegedly provided to Nagendra Yadav, including the corrigendum relating to Aspirator/Aerator/Mixer, required to be ascertained, ACB added.

The investigation agency also submitted that the role of accused Satish Chander Vashishth in approving the corrigenda, which ultimately enabled M/s Euroteck to become the sole technology provider, is required to be ascertained. Custodial interrogation is required as the accused has not disclosed the mobile phone used by him during the relevant period, having incriminating evidence and communication to ascertain the conspiracy.

Bail Plea of Co-accused

During the day, the court reserved the order on the bail plea of Ankit Shrivastava for September 9. He has been arrested in the DJB STP Tender scam case. (ANI)