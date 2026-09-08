Two patients have been discharged and one remains critical after a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan. Police have arrested several people, including the labour contractor. The Delhi government is now working on a new policy for PG accommodations.

Two patients receiving treatment at a Delhi trauma centre following the building collapse in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area have been discharged, while another person remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition.

According to a press release, the patients identified as Aditya and Nitish Chib have been discharged, while Neeraj Bawa remains in the ICU in critical condition. The release further stated that patient Asgar Ali is in a stable condition.

Aftermath, Arrests and Investigation

Following the incident, the demolition of the building adjacent to the collapsed one also began today to prevent any further tragedy. MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said, "The building has weakened, and we will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next 1-2 days."

Earlier, the labour contractor, Sanoj, was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj in connection with the case. he was brought for examination, police said.

The development comes as the court sent the accused persons, Hariram and Urmila, to 14-day judicial custody, while Mahesh was remanded to two days of police custody.

During the investigation, Mahesh reportedly told the police that he managed the building's maintenance on behalf of his parents. He disclosed that the property had been leased to the PG operators ‘Hostel Daze’ in August 2025.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that the building was undergoing significant repair work at the time of the incident. Mahesh stated that the basement floor was being repaired due to waste accumulation during the rainy season over the past 8 to 10 days. Additionally, the ground floor was being renovated for a commercial extension.

Mahesh further revealed that on the day of the collapse, the family learned about the tragedy from locals. Fearing legal action, they fled their residence and sought refuge at his in-laws' house in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

Delhi Govt Proposes New Policy for PG Accommodations

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is working on a comprehensive policy to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodations in the national capital, with Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood outlining a series of proposed measures aimed at strengthening safety, security and rent regulation for students.

Licensing and Security Requirements

Under the proposed policy, PG operators would be required to obtain a PG Operating Licence and complete both police and municipal verification before running their establishments.

The proposed rules would also make CCTV cameras mandatory at entrances and in common areas of PG accommodations, with recordings required to be preserved for 30 days.

For PGs housing 15 or more students, operators would be required to employ a licensed night guard between 10 pm and 6 am.

Visitor registers would also be made mandatory, while non-resident visitors would be permitted entry between 8 am and 9 pm.

Warden and Rent Regulation

The policy would further require every PG to have a warden either residing at the premises or maintaining an office within a 500-metre radius. The warden would have to be physically available within 15 minutes in case of an emergency.

To address concerns over arbitrary and high rents, the proposed policy envisages a Rent Regulation Committee that would determine rent bands for different areas. The rent bands would take into account factors including occupancy levels, amenities provided, prevailing market rates and the proximity of the PG to colleges and public transport.

The draft framework also proposes the creation of an Institutional Accommodation Committee, comprising college officials, student representatives, a municipal representative and a police liaison officer. (ANI)