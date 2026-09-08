TDP MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy accused the YSRCP of continuing its 'axe' attacks on Mega DSC teachers. He slammed ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for unfulfilled promises and praised Minister Nara Lokesh for recruiting 16,347 teachers.

Criticism of Jagan Mohan Reddy's Tenure The TDP MLA also launched a personal attack on former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of practising "politics of death" and recalling various political controversies associated with him. Reddy alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to fulfil more than 150 promises after seeking "just one chance" from the people of Andhra Pradesh. “After begging the people for just one chance, Jagan Mohan Reddy abandoned more than 150 promises,” he alleged.He further accused the previous YSRCP government of failing to recruit teachers during its five-year tenure and alleged that unemployed youth were repeatedly given false assurances through job calendars. “During his five years in power, Jagan did not recruit even a single teacher and repeatedly cheated unemployed youth with fake job calendars,” Reddy alleged. TDP Highlights Teacher Recruitment Success The TDP MLA also criticised the YSRCP over its opposition to the Mega DSC recruitment process. He alleged that more than 300 petitions were filed to obstruct the recruitment drive, but claimed that the courts dismissed the petitions. Reddy credited Education Minister Nara Lokesh with fulfilling his commitment made during the Yuva Galam padayatra and said the government had completed the recruitment of 16,347 teachers.“Education Minister Nara Lokesh honoured his Yuva Galam commitment and filled 16,347 teacher posts with complete transparency in just 148 days,” he said. The MLA said the recruitment was an important opportunity for young people who had worked hard to secure government jobs. “These young professionals worked incredibly hard and drew inspiration from personalities like APJ Abdul Kalam. Instead of appreciating them, the opposition is deriving pleasure from harassing them,” Reddy said. YSRCP's Alleged Failures in Multiple Sectors Reddy also alleged that the previous YSRCP government had failed in the areas of employment, liquor policy and irrigation. He claimed that more than 30,000 people had lost their lives due to cheap and adulterated liquor during the previous government, and accused YSRCP leaders of hypocrisy over their present criticism of the Mega DSC.He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was attempting to create caste and regional divisions in the state. “Jagan cannot tolerate seeing people live peacefully, so he is trying to create caste and regional divisions,” Reddy alleged.On the state's development agenda, the TDP MLA said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh were working to attract investments and create employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the YSRCP's "destructive mentality" was discouraging industries from coming to the state. Irrigation Sector Reddy also criticised the previous government's performance in irrigation, alleging that it had failed to provide water to even a single new acre. “In the irrigation sector, the previous government failed to provide water to even a single new acre,” he alleged. He said the present alliance government was working on a "war footing" to complete 36 critical irrigation projects, including Veligonda, the North Andhra canal and Polavaram. Concluding Remarks and Call for Support Concluding his address, Reddy described the YSRCP as a "drama company" and criticised the party over what he called its politics involving "stones and rooster knives". “The YSRCP is nothing more than a drama company dependent on stones and rooster knives. It has no moral right to question the present government,” he said.Reddy urged people to support the Chandrababu Naidu-led alliance government, claiming that it was working to revive the state's economy, set targets for ministers and implement the government's 'Super Six' welfare schemes. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) TDP spokesperson and MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the YSRCP, accusing the opposition party of continuing its "axe" attacks on candidates selected through the state's Mega DSC recruitment. Addressing a press conference at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri, Reddy alleged that the YSRCP was attempting to create obstacles for newly recruited teachers instead of welcoming the appointment of young professionals. “The YSRCP's 'axe' attacks on the newly recruited Mega DSC teachers continue,” Reddy said, alleging that the party had repeatedly attempted to obstruct the recruitment process.The TDP MLA also launched a personal attack on former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of practising "politics of death" and recalling various political controversies associated with him. Reddy alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to fulfil more than 150 promises after seeking "just one chance" from the people of Andhra Pradesh. “After begging the people for just one chance, Jagan Mohan Reddy abandoned more than 150 promises,” he alleged.He further accused the previous YSRCP government of failing to recruit teachers during its five-year tenure and alleged that unemployed youth were repeatedly given false assurances through job calendars. “During his five years in power, Jagan did not recruit even a single teacher and repeatedly cheated unemployed youth with fake job calendars,” Reddy alleged.The TDP MLA also criticised the YSRCP over its opposition to the Mega DSC recruitment process. He alleged that more than 300 petitions were filed to obstruct the recruitment drive, but claimed that the courts dismissed the petitions. Reddy credited Education Minister Nara Lokesh with fulfilling his commitment made during the Yuva Galam padayatra and said the government had completed the recruitment of 16,347 teachers.“Education Minister Nara Lokesh honoured his Yuva Galam commitment and filled 16,347 teacher posts with complete transparency in just 148 days,” he said. The MLA said the recruitment was an important opportunity for young people who had worked hard to secure government jobs. “These young professionals worked incredibly hard and drew inspiration from personalities like APJ Abdul Kalam. Instead of appreciating them, the opposition is deriving pleasure from harassing them,” Reddy said.Reddy also alleged that the previous YSRCP government had failed in the areas of employment, liquor policy and irrigation. He claimed that more than 30,000 people had lost their lives due to cheap and adulterated liquor during the previous government, and accused YSRCP leaders of hypocrisy over their present criticism of the Mega DSC.He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was attempting to create caste and regional divisions in the state. “Jagan cannot tolerate seeing people live peacefully, so he is trying to create caste and regional divisions,” Reddy alleged.On the state's development agenda, the TDP MLA said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh were working to attract investments and create employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the YSRCP's "destructive mentality" was discouraging industries from coming to the state.Reddy also criticised the previous government's performance in irrigation, alleging that it had failed to provide water to even a single new acre. “In the irrigation sector, the previous government failed to provide water to even a single new acre,” he alleged. He said the present alliance government was working on a "war footing" to complete 36 critical irrigation projects, including Veligonda, the North Andhra canal and Polavaram.Concluding his address, Reddy described the YSRCP as a "drama company" and criticised the party over what he called its politics involving "stones and rooster knives". “The YSRCP is nothing more than a drama company dependent on stones and rooster knives. It has no moral right to question the present government,” he said.Reddy urged people to support the Chandrababu Naidu-led alliance government, claiming that it was working to revive the state's economy, set targets for ministers and implement the government's 'Super Six' welfare schemes. (ANI)