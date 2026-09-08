Mumbai Police detained two men at NMACC where PM Modi was scheduled to visit. One, a 24-year-old, posed as a PMO official with a fake ID. His bodyguard was found with a gun. The Crime Branch is now investigating the security breach.

Two individuals have been detained by the Mumbai Police from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. According to the Mumbai Police, one of the suspects, a 24-year-old man posing as an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), attempted to enter the venue on September 7 using a fake identity card. Alert police personnel spotted the suspect, and upon checking his credentials, discovered that his identification documents were forged. The individual was accompanied by a personal bodyguard who was found in possession of a gun. Following the discovery, the BKC Police registered a case against both the youth and his armed bodyguard. The Mumbai Police confirmed that both individuals have been taken into custody, and the investigation into the breach has been handed over to the Crime Branch for further probing.

Mumbai Police Confirms Arrests

"Two individuals have been detained from the venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of the individuals. The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office. The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting further investigation into the matter", Mumbai Police said. (ANI)