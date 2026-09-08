NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana will receive the 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Jan Seva Award 2026' on September 9 in New Delhi. The award recognises his dedicated service and impactful contributions towards advancing social justice for the Scheduled Castes.

NCSC Chairman Honoured for Social Justice Work

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana will be conferred with the prestigious “Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Jan Seva Award 2026” on September 9 in New Delhi. The honour recognises his dedicated service and impactful contributions towards advancing social justice, human rights, and dignity for the Scheduled Castes community. The award has been nominated by the Prime Point Foundation alongside the Jury Committee of the Sansad Ratna Awards. In their official communication, the jury highlighted the NCSC’s proactive role under Makwana’s leadership in safeguarding constitutional rights, resolving community grievances, and strengthening social equity initiatives nationwide. The presentation ceremony will take place during the 16th edition of the Sansad Ratna Awards 2026, an initiative organised by civil society representatives to acknowledge exceptional public service and legislative contributions. (ANI)