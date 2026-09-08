Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary in Guwahati. He remembered Hazarika's music for its timeless messages of love, compassion, and brotherhood.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary at his statue at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. The programme was organised by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) as Assam marked the birth centenary of the legendary musician, singer, composer and filmmaker with tributes and year-long celebrations.

Governor Remembers Hazarika's Legacy

Remembering Hazarika as an "iconic voice of Assam" and a champion of humanity, Governor Acharya said his music conveyed timeless messages of love, compassion and brotherhood. “Through his immortal message, ‘Manuhe manuhor babe, jodihe okonou nabhabe…’, Bhupen Da conveyed the timeless ideals of love, compassion and brotherhood,” the Governor said.

He said Hazarika's music, deeply rooted in the soil of Assam and enriched by the spirit of the Brahmaputra, continued to transcend geographical and social boundaries and unite people across generations. “His music, deeply rooted in the soil of Assam and enriched by the spirit of the Brahmaputra, continues to transcend boundaries and unite people across generations and areas,” Acharya said.

The Governor further said that through his voice and music, Hazarika gave expression to the thoughts and spirit of countless people. “Through his voice and music, he beautifully gave expression to the inherent thoughts and spirit of countless people. His songs brought people closer,” he said.

Paying his heartfelt salutations to the legendary artiste on his birth centenary, Acharya recalled Hazarika's unparalleled contribution to Assamese culture, music and the cause of humanism.

Tributes Continue Across Guwahati

The Governor also planted a sapling at the Dighalipukhuri campus on the occasion.

Later, Acharya paid floral tributes to Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika at Lok Bhavan. Officers and staff of Lok Bhavan also paid their respects to the legendary musician.

The 'Bard of the Brahmaputra'

Hazarika, popularly known as 'Sudhakantha' and the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', remains one of Assam's most influential cultural figures. His work in music and cinema carried the stories, aspirations and cultural identity of Assam and the Northeast to audiences across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Hazarika on Tuesday, saying his voice carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation. (ANI)