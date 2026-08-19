Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviewed the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and other schemes in Karbi Anglong. He highlighted awards for farmers, PM-KISAN expansion, and plans for oil palm cultivation and reviving irrigation projects.

Review of Agricultural Schemes

In his maiden visit as Guardian Minister of Karbi Anglong, Assam Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Taralangso. The meeting was attended by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, local MLAs, and executive members to assess the implementation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and other key departmental schemes. Urging local agri-preneurs to leverage the AIF scheme, which offers loans up to Rs 2 crore with a 3 per cent interest subvention, Minister Hazarika highlighted major state initiatives. "Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's flagship initiative, the Chief Minister's Agriculture Excellence Award will honour 1,000 progressive farmers with Rs 1 lakh each this year, targeting 10,000 farmers over five years. To expand PM-KISAN coverage beyond the current 18.6 lakh beneficiaries (with ~35,000 in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong), the state is registering nearly 6,000 farmers daily, with local authorities instructed to resolve land ownership issues promptly ahead of a high-level meeting in Guwahati on August 24," the Minister said.

Focus on Irrigation and Crop Diversification

Additionally, he emphasised oil palm cultivation, pineapple processing, and the department's target to distribute 5 crore saplings annually (25 crore over 5 years), including areca nut, cocoa, coconut, and makhana seeds. Reviewing the Irrigation Department, the Minister assessed 7 fully functional and 281 partially functional schemes covering 19,000 hectares, while exploring the revival of 119 defunct schemes, directing engineers to utilise lift irrigation, canals, and PM-KUSUM to help achieve the state's target of irrigating 4 lakh hectares.

Engaging with Farmers and Entrepreneurs

Later, Minister Hazarika addressed an AIF public meeting at Sertalin Auditorium alongside progressive farmers, entrepreneurs, and lead bank officials, where he directed the District Agriculture Officer to increase the number of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) from the current 8 and ceremonially handed over an AIF loan sanction cheque to a beneficiary. (ANI)