YSRCP demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Sai Krishna and suicide of V Kranti Kumar. Former Minister Ambati Rambabu accused the AP govt of a cover-up and acting only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the victim's family.

YSRCP Demands CBI Probe, Alleges Govt Cover-up

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday reiterated its demand for a CBI inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Sai Krishna and the suicide of another youth, V Kranti Kumar, while criticising the state government for acting only after former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met and consoled the victim's family.

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Speaking to the media, former Minister Ambati Rambabu alleged that the government was attempting to "hush up" the case by making Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector (CI) a scapegoat, and said that all officials involved, from top to bottom, should be investigated. He claimed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's decision to call Sai Krishna's mother only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit reflected the government's negligence and intent to suppress the truth. Rambabu said that registering a case against the CI alone was not sufficient, adding that there were several unanswered questions in the case.

Details of the Allegations

He said complaints regarding the alleged custodial death were filed by Sai Krishna's family seeking information about his whereabouts, but the authorities failed to respond. Earlier, a complaint was filed by Gade Vijaya Lakshmi, the mother of the victim, Sai Krishna. As per the complaint, the alleged offence took place from May 9 till 2 am at Krishna Lanka Police Station in Vijayawada city of NTR district. The complainant alleged that her son was taken into police custody and later went missing, leading to allegations of custodial torture and death. CI Nagaraju has been named as the accused in the FIR lodged.

Referring to Kranti Kumar's case, he said a video statement allegedly made by him, in which he spoke about police torture, should also be considered in the investigation. He demanded that the CBI probe cover both Sai Krishna's death and Kranti Kumar's suicide, along with the circumstances leading to them.

He further alleged that Sai Krishna was taken from Markapur to a hotel where he was tortured, claiming that some photographs related to the incident had surfaced and would be presented in court during the hearing.

Criticism of Jana Sena Party

Rambabu also criticised the Jana Sena Party and its leadership for remaining silent on the issue despite the victim's family alleging their association with the party. He said the party had intervened only after "natural justice failed," adding that they stood with the grieving family.

He reiterated that YSRCP would continue to support the family and pursue the matter legally, insisting on a CBI inquiry into both deaths. (ANI)