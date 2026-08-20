Lawyers protested outside the Bar Council of India's office demanding the resignation of Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. The protest follows a controversy over the BCI's now-withdrawn order to bar NALSAR's 2026 batch from enrolment.

Days after the NALSAR students controversy, a group of lawyers on Thursday staged a protest outside the office of the Bar Council of India (BCI) demanding the resignation of BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

Heavy police presence was deployed near the BCI office in view of the demonstration, which was called by the All India Young Advocates Association and supported by the Cockroach Janta Party. The protestors sloganeered and held placards, asking for Mishra's resignation and accountability.

The NALSAR Controversy

The controversy began after the Bar Council of India (BCI) on August 13 ordered State Bar Councils not to enrol Hyderabad's NALSAR varsity's 2026 graduating batch, following a student campaign over recent judicial developments and the invitation to CJI Surya Kant to their convocation. After criticism, the BCI later withdrew the proceedings, saying most students were innocent. CJI Kant subsequently termed the BCI order "absolutely unnecessary", and upheld the students' right to protest and barred punitive action against NALSAR students or faculty. The episode also raised concerns over the BCI's power to impose a blanket enrolment freeze on an entire graduating batch.

Lawyers Voice Grievances, Demand Resignation

One of the protestors, Advocate Raman Sharma, clarified that despite backing from CJP, the movement was driven by the legal fraternity itself. "It is fine if the Cockroach Janta Party has supported us--that is well and good... our own fraternity certainly should have thought about it. However, this is strictly a movement by advocates against our own apex body to address the shortcomings within the organisation and press for our legitimate demands," he said.

Questioning the Chairman Misra's long tenure, Sharma said, "The Chairman has held his position for 14 years; what has he actually done for the legal fraternity...The All India Young Lawyers Association are demanding the BCI Chairman's resignation. We are making the same demand."

Another demonstrator, Advocate Umesh Kumar, held the Constitution in his hand and questioned the Chairman's record on lawyer welfare, pointing out that crime against lawyers is a common occurrence. He accused Mishra of spearheading "political agendas" while staying silent on issues of lawyers. "Name one thing the BCI Chairman has done for the welfare of law students or lawyers... Lawyers are attacked daily and are being murdered inside police stations. Recently, a senior lawyer died in Hyderabad. Did he issue any official statement regarding that? He remains silent when it comes to our welfare, yet he is always at the forefront of advancing political agendas--often misusing official BCI letters to do so," he said.

Kumar said the protest's core demands centred on structural issues within the profession, stating, "The issues here concern lawyer welfare, the Advocates Act, stipends, chambers, our well-being, and the need for control over law colleges--especially regarding fake law colleges and degrees. There are claims that 35% to 40% of the people in this profession are fake lawyers."

Support for Protest Mounts

A day before the protest, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das relayed support for a peaceful protest which demands accountability, noting that the Bombay Bar Association has asked for Mishra's resignation. "It seems the Legal Cockroaches have united and will be protesting against the Chairman of the Bar Council of India tomorrow at 10 AM and demanding his resignation. The protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. I support any form of peaceful protest that seeks accountability and sets high standards for conduct in office. The prestigious Bombay Bar Association too has called for Manan Kumar Mishra's resignation today," he said on X.

BCI Chairman Responds

Manan Kumar Mishra had earlier apologised to law students if any of his words or letter in connection with the recent controversy hurt their feelings, while urging them to independently assess the issue and decide whether to participate in their convocation. (ANI)