A young soldier from Kozhikode, Midlaj, has tragically passed away. He suffered a heart attack at his army camp in Assam. He was rushed to a military hospital, but doctors couldn't save him. Officials have confirmed that his body will be brought back home after all the procedures are completed.

Kozhikode: A young soldier from Kerala has tragically died after suffering a heart attack at his army camp in Assam. The soldier, Midlaj, was from Karamoola in Mukkam, Kozhikode. He was the son of Kunjali from Kurampra (Valiyang).

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The heart attack happened while he was at the camp. He was immediately taken to a military hospital, but sadly, his life could not be saved.

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Midlaj is survived by his mother, Amina, and his wife, Hanna Thasnim (from Gothambu Road). The couple has two children, Ahmed Mazin and Minsa Fatima. His siblings are Anju Fatima Kaithapoyil and Minhaj.

Officials have said that after all the necessary procedures are done, his body will be brought back to his hometown tomorrow. A public viewing will be held at the Karamoola Azad Memorial UP School for people to pay their last respects.