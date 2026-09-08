Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary stated that the BJP supports development for all and is unambiguous on its support for reservation. He cited historical backing for quotas and said protections cover almost everyone, rich or poor.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands with the development of all sectors of society regardless of their financial and social status.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, regarding differing opinions on reservation policies, the Bihar Chief Minister clarified that there is no ambiguity in the BJP's position.

BJP's Historical Support for Reservation

During the exclusive interaction, Choudhary highlighted key historical milestones in India's reservation policy, noting Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's foundational role in establishing constitutional protections for the Dalit and tribal communities. He also cited the contributions of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and senior BJP leader Kailashpati Mishra in securing quotas for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs).

"Babasaheb Ambedkar set up a system in this country to give reservation to the Dalit community and the Adivasi community. When Kapuri Thakur presented his proposal for a very backward society in Bihar, Kailashpati Mishra, who was the biggest leader of BJP in Bihar, worked hard to give protection to a very backward society. He even passed a bill," he said.

Choudhary pointed out that the BJP, under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, backed the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations during the V P Singh government.

"The Mandal Commission was established when the then Prime Minister V P Singh, BJP's Lalkish Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave support to the 83 councils. That's when reservation came to this country,” he said.

Current Policy and BJP's Philosophy

Furthermore, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, “The work of protecting the golden society in this country has been done by the Modi government.”

Choudhary emphasised that except for individuals with an annual income exceeding Rs 8 lakh, broad protections encompass all segments of society, whether they are rich or poor.

"We talk about everyone with everyone. And there is no person in this country who is not protected. There is no protection for those earning more than 8 lakhs in the higher castes and whose earnings are outside of reservation. Otherwise, everyone is protected. There is no problem in that. Whether they are rich or poor, everyone is under reservation," he said.

The Bihar Chief Minister reaffirmed the BJP's core governance philosophy, noting, "Bharatiya Janata Party stands with everyone and will work for the development of all."

Context: Recent Protests on Reservation Policy

The Bihar CM's comments come a few weeks after protests erupted in Delhi demanding 'reform' in the reservation system.

On August 21, under the banner of Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA), protesters demanded changes to the existing caste-based reservation system and called for a review of the policy. Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA) is an official Instagram page, which has 5.6 million followers. Following the protest, Union Minister JP Nadda also held a "cordial" meeting with the protesters. After the protests, multiple leaders came out in support for exisiting reservation system too, saying that reservation is a Constitutional right given to historically disadvantaged communities. (ANI)