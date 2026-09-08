A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in Bengaluru's Rajankunte. A local resident found her during a morning walk. Cops have moved her to a hospital and started a search for her parents.

Bengaluru: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in Rajankunte, near Nelamangala in Bengaluru, on Tuesday morning, leaving local residents shocked. The infant was discovered by a local resident who had stepped out for a morning walk in the area.

According to the available details, the baby was found wrapped in a cloth and left alone. The resident immediately alerted the police after noticing the newborn. Police personnel soon reached the spot and took the baby to a nearby hospital for medical attention and examination.

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Hospital authorities later confirmed that the newborn’s condition is stable and that she is doing well. Doctors are currently monitoring her health and ensuring that she receives the necessary care.

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Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials are working to identify the person or people responsible for abandoning the infant and determine how the newborn came to be left at the location.

The police are also expected to examine the surrounding area and gather information from local residents as part of their inquiry. Further details about the circumstances of the abandonment are awaited as the investigation continues.