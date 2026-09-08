Maharashtra's FDA has launched a crackdown, suspending licenses of numerous eateries, dark stores, and dairy suppliers in Mumbai and Pune for severe hygiene and safety violations, including cockroach infestations and selling expired goods.

Under the state campaign ‘Safe Food, Safe Medicine, Safe Maharashtra’, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Maharashtra has executed strict enforcement actions, suspending licenses of prominent eateries, dark stores, and dairy suppliers due to critical hygiene and food safety violations.

Widespread Enforcement Actions

Violations in Railway Catering and Hotels

According to a press release, the FDA Maharashtra inspected 5 base kitchens and food plazas supplying railway passengers under the railway catering services and suspended the food license of a Mumbai hotel for severe cockroach infestation, unhygienic transportation, and injured food handlers. It also issued improvement notices to 4 other suppliers.

E-commerce and Institutional Kitchens Penalised

The FDA Maharashtra instantly suspended licenses for e-commerce platforms following discoveries of severe live cockroach infestations, critical cold-chain breaches (dairy stored above safe temperatures), selling expired goods, and unhygienic drainage.

It suspended 3 food licenses operating within the kitchen run by a religious organisation, including the main premises kitchen, food services restaurant, and a restaurant, due to pest infestations, blocked drains, lack of mandatory water quality testing, and unverified oil usage, the press release said.

Action Against Manufacturers and Other Outlets

FDA Maharashtra suspended the license of a dairy manufacturing unit for mislabeling loose milk and lacking pasteurisation facilities. It also suspended licenses for a sweet shop for running illegal, unhygienic manufacturing units without valid permits.

Furthermore, it suspended licenses of a biryani centre and a bakery. It recommended license/registration cancellation for several Mumbai cafés. It issued a Stop Business Order to a vegetarian restaurant for operating without an FSSAI license, alongside suspending 11 other food outlets in Pune division.

Zero-Tolerance Policy and Public Reporting

The press release said that citizens witnessing food adulteration, expired products, or unhygienic practices can report directly to the FDA. The State Government maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against compromising public health. Stringent legal action will continue against any business selling expired or unsafe food.

(ANI)