On Rahul Gandhi's birthday, Sachin Pilot praised his nationwide youth campaign, stating the 'world is watching his struggle.' The campaign, starting with a Kota rally on issues like NEET leaks, aims to address student and youth challenges.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said his party leader Rahul Gandhi is running a nationwide campaign focused on youth issues and awareness, adding that "the world is watching his struggle," as he extended birthday greetings to the Leader of Opposition.

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Speaking to ANI, Pilot said, "We extend our heartiest birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi. He has launched a campaign to raise awareness among people across the country. Recently, he addressed the issue in Kota and adopted a positive approach focusing on the youth so that in the times to come, we can make their future better, and Rahul Gandhi is moving forward with this very campaign. The world is watching his struggle."

Rahul's Youth-Focused Campaign

His remarks come as earlier, Gandhi had called on students and young people to join the "Echo of Students" mega rally in Kota on Wednesday. The rally focused on issues such as NEET-UG examination paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and challenges faced by students and job aspirants. The campaign will later expand across the country, led by Congress organisations including the NSUI and Youth Congress. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address conventions in Allahabad, Patna and Delhi as part of the outreach programme.

About Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president. He is currently serving as the 12th LoP in Lok Sabha and as a member of the lower house for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency since June 2024. He was earlier represented the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, from 2019 to 2024, and Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019. Gandhi served as the party president of Congress from December 2017 to July 2019. (ANI)