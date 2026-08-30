VP CP Radhakrishnan spoke on journalistic ethics at Kerala Kaumudi's 115th anniversary. His Kerala visit also includes inaugurating the Aranmula Boat Race and flagging off the Onam Pageantry, marking major cultural and sporting events.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the 115th-anniversary celebrations of the Malayalam language daily newspaper 'Kerala Kaumudi' in Alappuzha in Keralam on Sunday, focusing on the core pillars of journalistic integrity and the enduring value of trust and courage in media.

Highlighting the evolution of media technology, the official X account of Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan reflected on the long-standing role of the institution within regional journalism. He described the 115-year journey of the publication "as a testament to trust, courage and the enduring power of ideas." Addressing the challenges posed by modern media transformations like social media and AI, the post stated, "The Vice President emphasised that while journalism has moved from print to television, digital platforms, social media and artificial intelligence, credible information and journalistic ethics remain paramount. He said the greatest asset of a newspaper is public trust, earned through accuracy, fairness, independence and accountability."

VP to Inaugurate Aranmula Boat Race

The Vice President will later today inaugurate the Aranmula Boat Race in Pathanamthitta district. The Pathanamthitta Collector finalised elaborate arrangements for a high-profile traditional boat race on Sunday, marking a historic milestone as a Vice President of India visits the region for the sporting and cultural spectacle after nearly three decades.

He said, "Today, Pathanamthitta district is going to witness the major boat race. It is not just a boat race; it is also connected with a religious tradition. Rather than being only a sport, it represents both culture and sport. We are really proud that the Vice President of India is flagging off the event."

Emphasising that the festival bridges deep-rooted religious traditions with vibrant sporting heritage, District Collector elaborated on the scale of the preparations. "The boat race will start at around 3 PM. Nearly 51 palliyodams, which are a special type of traditional boat peculiar to this particular area, are participating in the procession as well as the competition. We are working hard to make this a historic event because it is after a long span of 26 to 30 years that the Vice President is coming for this particular event. All preparations are ready," he said.

Details of Vice President's Visit

According to a press release, the Vice President of India, Radhakrishnan, is undertaking a visit to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam and Lakshadweep, which started on August 29 and will conclude on 31, 2026. During the three-day visit, the Vice President will participate in a series of programmes encompassing education, public service, cultural heritage, industry-academia collaboration, fisheries outreach and major public celebrations.

On Sunday, August 30, the Vice President will visit Keralam, beginning with Alappuzha, where he will attend the 115th anniversary celebrations of Kerala Kaumudi at Leo XIII Higher Secondary School. He will thereafter proceed to Pathanamthitta to inaugurate the Aranmula Water Festival 2026. Later, Radhakrishnan will travel to Thiruvananthapuram, where he will inaugurate the Onam Pageantry, marking the celebrations of Keralam's major cultural festival, the press release said.

Onam Celebrations to Conclude with Grand Pageantry

On the other hand, after showcasing the rhythm and elegance of Kerala's classical, folk and ethnic art traditions before a larger audience, including tourists, the Onam Tourism Week Celebrations are all set to conclude on Sunday with the iconic closing-day pageantry. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will flag off the procession at 5 pm from Lok Bhavan, a press release stated.

The procession will pass through Vellayambalam, Museum, Palayam and Statue before concluding at East Fort and will feature around 69 floats and installations by various government departments that showcase Kerala's growth as a society, its traditions and culture, and socially relevant issues. Around 99 art forms rooted in different cultural identities will also be part of the procession. Art performances from Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Telangana will add colour and flair to the grand pageantry. Performances from the transgender community are also part of the procession.

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions will continue in the city on Sunday due to the procession.

The festival, organised by the State Tourism Department, has enliven multiple venues across the state, besides the state capital. More than 3,000 artists participated in the event held across 35 venues in the Thiruvananthapuram district, including the prime venues Kanakakkunnu and Central Stadium in the city.