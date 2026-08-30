BJP MP Tejasvi Surya led a citizens' march in Bengaluru's Lalbagh against a bill allowing 5% park land diversion. He, along with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, accused the state govt of threatening the city's green spaces for projects.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, along with citizens' organisations and Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), participated in an awareness march at Lalbagh here on Sunday to protect the city's green spaces, amid opposition to a state government bill allowing diversion of park land.

Citizens' March Against Park Land Bill

Speaking at the march, Tejasvi Surya said more than 5,000 people had gathered at Lalbagh as part of a citizen-led movement against the projects. "More than 5,000 people have gathered today organically in Lalbagh to oppose the tunnel road project and to oppose the 5% diversion of park land amendment bill that the state government has introduced and passed," Surya said.

He said green spaces were crucial for Bengaluru's quality of life and accused the state government of threatening them. "It is extremely unfortunate that the state thinks it can gobble up precious green space for real estate projects, commercial projects in a city like Bengaluru, where every inch of green space is crucial to protect the quality of life of citizens," he said.

"It is unfortunate that the state, which is supposed to protect the green spaces, is actually becoming the biggest threat," Surya added.

The BJP MP described the campaign as a "non-political" and "citizen-led movement" aimed at protecting the city's green spaces.

'Real Estate Government' Allegation

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje also participated in the mrch and said the issue went beyond Lalbagh and concerned the future of Bengaluru and Karnataka. "It is not just about saving Lalbagh; it is about saving our Bengaluru and saving Karnataka," Karandlaje said.

She criticised the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, alleging that it was passed without adequate discussion. "A draconian bill has been introduced in Karnataka--one that was passed without any discussion," she said.

Karandlaje alleged that the government was prioritising real estate development over the preservation of green spaces. "The current administration in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is a real estate government; whenever they see open land, they see only real estate--they see money," she said.

"We met the Governor and wrote to him, and he returned the bill. The government is now considering not reintroducing it; otherwise, we are prepared to take the matter all the way to the President," Karandlaje added.

The Union Minister had recently written to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot urging him to withhold assent to the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

In her representation, Karandlaje said the Bill would allow the State Government, on the recommendation of a High-Level Committee, to alienate or permit the use of up to five per cent of the total area of a park or garden for specified purposes. She had argued that the provision diluted the statutory protection available to public green spaces and could open the way for their diversion for construction and development.

Government Defends Separate Public Property Bill

The Karnataka Cabinet recently approved the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026.

Earlier, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the proposed legislation seeks to create a legal framework for the use of government premises and public property by private individuals, organisations, associations and societies. "The Bill provides a legal framework to safeguard, preserve, and ensure the responsible utilisation of Government lands, buildings, playgrounds, parks, roads, and other public assets, preventing misuse while protecting them for public benefit and good," Kharge said.

He said the legislation was aimed at ensuring accountability and preventing unauthorised use of public assets.

Responding to speculation that the Bill was aimed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Kharge said the government had no specific institution in mind. "Why is everyone thinking this is to curtail or curb any particular institution, association, organisation, society, club, union, syndicate or NGO? Beats me," he said.

Since 2025, Kharge has opposed the use of public property and government premises by the RSS and has demanded that the organisation register formally.

In June 2026, Kharge wrote an open letter to the RSS seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation marked 100 years of its existence. He said an organisation with a significant presence in public life must adhere to the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance." (ANI)