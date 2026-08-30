Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi introduced a 10-point 'Smart Policing' plan targeting a 75% conviction rate and a drug-free state by 2029. He also announced a rehabilitation package for families displaced by the Chelligada Irrigation Project.

CM Majhi Unveils 'Smart Policing' Roadmap

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, underscoring a vision for a "Safe and Prosperous Odisha," unveiled a comprehensive 10-point "Smart Policing" roadmap during the state-level DGP-IGP conference in Bhubaneswar. The Chief Minister called for zero tolerance towards crime and a significant overhaul of the state's judicial outcomes. Highlighting the current legal landscape, CM Majhi stated that while Odisha's conviction rate has crossed 40 per cent, the goal is to raise it to at least 75 per cent through the adoption of professional and technology-driven investigations.

Addressing the senior police brass, the Chief Minister issued a stern directive to dismantle drug supply chains and financial syndicates to achieve the target of a "Drug-Free Odisha" by 2029. He also ordered a strict crackdown on "dada bati" (forced extortion) and corruption, specifically directing officers to ensure public safety ahead of the upcoming festive season. Emphasising the issue of citizen-centric policing, CM Majhi remarked, "Criminals should be afraid of seeing the police, not innocent citizens."

The Chief Minister also reviewed security measures along the state's 575-km coastline and called for heightened surveillance against cybercrime and activities on the dark web. He stressed the need for modernised police stations and stronger intelligence gathering to meet evolving security challenges.

On the front of infrastructure and personnel, the CM informed that 17,794 new police posts have been created, with 5,817 positions filled over the past two years. Urging the force to work with unwavering integrity, Majhi concluded that these collective efforts are essential toward the goal of a "Safe Odisha -- Empowered Odisha -- Prosperous Odisha."

Rehabilitation Package for Chelligada Project

Earlier on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a rehabilitation package for 112 families displaced by the Chelligada Irrigation Project, even as he highlighted a series of major infrastructure and industrial projects planned across the state.

As part of the rehabilitation measures, land pattas will be provided to the affected families. Each family will receive 10 decimals of homestead land and two acres of agricultural land, aimed at ensuring both residential security and livelihood support for those displaced by the irrigation project.

The Chief Minister said the Chelligada Irrigation Project will have a significant impact on agriculture in the region, with the project expected to irrigate more than 6,000 hectares across Ganjam and Gajapati districts.