BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Jyotiraditya Scindia lauded PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', saying its topics have a profound impact, highlight grassroots work, and inspire collective effort toward building a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

BJP leaders on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 137th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', stating that the monthly radio broadcast topics discussed by the Prime Minister may appear small but have a deep impact on society, highlighting impactful grassroots initiatives and providing direction toward building a developed nation.

Praise for 'Profound Implications'

Speaking to ANI, State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Whenever we listen to the Prime Minister on 'Mann Ki Baat', the topics may seem small, but their implications are profound... He encourages people to understand and explore our history--including the rewriting of history and the uncovering of new historical facts... He cites examples of how people across India have dedicated themselves to these missions with a sense of purpose." Speaking on the party's executive committee meeting scheduled for later in the day, he added, "This State Executive Committee meeting is an integral part of our organisational functioning. In the State Executive Committee, we review what we have accomplished, plan for the future, and discuss the organisation's programs and how to implement them effectively..."

On Hindu-Muslim Unity

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement regarding Hindu-Muslim unity at the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York, Vijayvargiya said, "He didn't specifically say Hindu; rather, he spoke about the world changing its perception of India. If we speak of Hindutva, it does not mean we are anti-Muslim or that Muslims cannot coexist with us..."

'Collective Effort for Viksit Bharat'

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also stated that the examples shared by the Prime Minister reflect the collective effort needed for the nation's progress. "He presented wonderful examples that align with the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'... These instances prove the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas'. It is precisely through this collective contribution--the combined effort of 140 crore citizens--that a 'Viksit Bharat 2047' will become a reality. This serves as a great source of inspiration and instils new energy in us," Scindia said.

"Every single worker of the BJP is fully committed to serving the public; I am confident that today's meeting will prove to be highly productive in this regard," he added, referring to the state executive committee meeting scheduled for today.

Focus on Social Concerns and Agriculture

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Union Minister and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra highlighted the Prime Minister's focus on social concerns and agricultural achievements. Speaking to ANI, Malhotra said, "He speaks about seemingly minor incidents occurring in remote corners of the country. Today, he spoke about de-addiction. This is a major concern; if our youth are drifting towards substance abuse, it is the duty of the entire society to stop them... He spoke about agricultural practices across the country, noting how small farmers in distant states are successfully cultivating crops like tea, coffee, tomatoes, and avocados."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)