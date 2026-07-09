Two drunk youngsters fought in a high-profile area of Delhi over a girl. Police are investigating the incident as videos circulate online.

Two drunk youngsters engaged in a brawl in a high-profile area of the national capital Delhi, reportedly over a girl.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred when two boys tried to approach the girl but ended up fighting each other instead. The altercation escalated quickly, drawing attention from passersby in the upscale locality.

No serious injuries have been reported. Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

The identity of the girl involved has not been disclosed. It remains unclear whether she knew the boys or was approached by them at the scene.

Scroll to load tweet…

Delhi Police Investigating Altercation

The fight took place in a prominent area of Delhi, known for its high footfall and commercial activity. Onlookers captured the incident on video, which has since circulated on social media.

Police are investigating the matter. Officials have not confirmed whether any formal complaint has been filed. The boys involved have not been identified.

Local residents expressed concern over such incidents occurring in public spaces. Some called for stricter policing in the area.