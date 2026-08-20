Two people were critically injured in a blast in Champahati, South 24 Parganas. The incident is linked to an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit. The injured are a relative of the accused and another person. Police are investigating.

Two people were seriously injured in a blast in Champahati in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, triggering tension in the area, local sources said.

The injured have been identified as 52-year-old Padmarani Naskar and Abbas Gazi. Padmarani Naskar is reportedly a relative of Bapi Naskar, against whom allegations have been made in connection with the incident. Both were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to local sources.

Illegal Firecracker Unit Allegations

Locals alleged that Bapi Naskar had been operating an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit from a house located in a forested area away from residential settlements. They claimed that the house had been set up under the guise of a fish business.

Police Launch Probe

Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred inside the house. A large police team from Baruipur Police District, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Biswas, reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Police are probing the circumstances that led to the blast and the allegations of illegal firecracker manufacturing. Authorities are also verifying whether others were involved in the alleged operation. The incident has triggered concern among local residents.