A police officer in Uttarakhand, Mohd Irshad, is being praised online after a video of him rescuing a kitten from under a parked car went viral. The officer's quick thinking prevented a potential tragedy by stopping the driver and safely removing the scared animal.

A police officer in Uttarakhand saw a little cat cowering under a parked car and intervened just in time to save it, turning an ordinary moment on the street into a heartwarming rescue tale. Animal lovers have widely expressed gratitude for the occurrence, which was caught on camera and posted online, praising the officer's alertness and empathy for the helpless animal.

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Mohd Irshad, an Uttarakhand Police officer, conducted the rescue and posted video of the event on social media. In the video, Irshad signals the driver not to go as soon as he spots anything strange below a halted car. Irshad soon finds a little cat hidden below the vehicle. The scared animal is hardly noticeable and doesn't seem to realise how dangerous it is.

The repercussions may have been disastrous if the driver had moved the car without seeing the cat. The animal is safely led out from underneath the automobile before any damage can happen because of the officer's prompt involvement.

Irshad makes sure the rescue is done securely by carefully lifting the cat into his hands as the car slowly pulls away. Sharing the clip online, Irshad captioned it, "Road to safe journey home. A tiny kitten was saved from getting under the car."

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Viewers praised the cop for taking the effort to save a defenceless animal as the touching video swiftly garnered popularity on social media.

Many readers said that the rescue was an encouraging display of generosity and awareness because most people could have passed by without recognising the cat. Others called the film "heartwarming," "adorable," and a helpful reminder that even tiny deeds of kindness may have a significant impact.

Animal welfare organisations often encourage drivers to check around and under parked vehicles, especially in areas where stray animals are common. Cats and kittens frequently seek shelter beneath cars or inside wheel wells to escape heat, rain, or potential threats.