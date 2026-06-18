A woman in Bengaluru raised concerns on X after a police officer messaged her on WhatsApp, using a number she provided for a complaint over a year ago. The officer had enabled privacy features like disappearing messages before initiating the chat, which has now gone viral and sparked a debate on police conduct and women's safety.

A woman living in Bengaluru raised concerns after a police officer texted her on her WhatsApp number that she had shared to file a complaint over a year back. She claimed on X that the policeman activated the platform's advanced privacy function, which provided an additional degree of protection by preventing anybody from exporting conversation history or automatically saving material. Additionally, he activated the app's vanishing messages option.

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“On 31/8/25, I raised a police complaint. The officers deployed communicated with me via WhatsApp. Today, this officer chose to change privacy settings so the chat is extra private and temporary, and then text me as if we’re friends," she wrote in her post. “@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr is this normal now?"

She also shared three screenshots of their conversation, showing that the lady responded to the police officer's "Hi" text by saying "hello" and asking, "Why are you messaging me?" "Any problem with me?" he asked. The woman sought an explanation for why he was messaging her out of the blue and chastised him for texting a woman for "no reason."

“Nothing, I just remembered you, so I sent you a message," the policeman said. She responded to him, saying, “Do you remember random men and message them like this as well, or do you only do it with women?" Her text led the officer to apologise to her but the woman stood her ground and said, “As a male police officer you should not be messaging any woman like this. How dare you behave like this?"

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Netizens React

Now that her message has gained a lot of attention online, people—including the police—are enquiring about women's safety and security. Some responded in a different way, claiming that the woman ought to have simply blocked the number.

One user said, “The same police officers will abuse men for filing complaints. What a country we live in. How dare a police officer message anyone on mobile number?"

“What a shame for a police officer. He must have done this with other females as well. Lodge a complaint against him in his own police station. He will never do it again," another quipped.

“Ironically, these same police officers do not even pick up calls from male complainants, let alone bother with any follow-up communication," someone else said.

“I saw the msgs and He didn’t say anything that was inappropriate or wrong. You revealed his pvt number on X for just texting you a “Hi" ? Look at yourself you’re just overreacting," another person remarked.