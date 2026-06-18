A wild bear was spotted on a roadside in Malkangiri, Odisha, causing panic among residents and commuters. The animal approached vehicles and attempted to jump into a police car during a tense rescue operation by Forest Department officials. Authorities believe the bear strayed from the forest due to rising temperatures and a lack of food and water.

Residents of the Malkangiri district of Odisha were terrified after they saw a wild bear wandering freely along a roadside close to Daiguda village, which is under the Mathili police limits. The animal's sudden presence in a busy region alarmed commuters and residents, attracting sizable crowds to the site.

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The bear was initially observed resting on the roadside and seemed to be approaching passing cars, presumably in search of food, according to local sources. Hundreds of interested locals flocked to the site as word of the strange sight of a wild animal approaching so close to human settlement circulated throughout the surrounding villages.

Concerns over the animal's and the people's safety were raised by the expanding throng, which further compounded the issue. To safely guide the bear away from the road and back into the forest, local police and Forest Department personnel responded by racing to the scene and initiating a coordinated effort.

But the rescue operation was difficult. The bear allegedly tried to jump into a police PCR car during the operation, shocking both rescue workers and bystanders. The spectacular event highlighted the dangers of handling wild animals in busy public areas and increased tensions at the location.

Since then, forest officials have been keeping a careful eye on the bear's whereabouts and have sent out a trained rescue team to handle the problem. Residents are advised by authorities to avoid the animal, not to provoke it, and to notify forest officials right once if they see it.

According to preliminary analyses, the bear may have been forced from its native habitat and into neighbouring human communities in search of supplies due to rising temperatures and the lack of food and water in forest regions. Such incidences tend to rise during times of extreme weather and environmental stress, according to wildlife specialists.

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The bear is presently being carefully captured and returned to its native environment. In order to protect locals and minimise animal suffering, forest officials continue to be on high alert and are taking all necessary steps.