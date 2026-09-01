A viral video shows a large family having lunch on a newly inaugurated Rajasthan expressway, turning it into a picnic spot. The clip has sparked a debate on social media, with users divided over the family's actions concerning safety and civic sense.

A newly inaugurated Rajasthan expressway has unexpectedly turned into a picnic spot in a viral video, after a large family was seen sitting down for lunch on the road. The clip has divided the internet over civic sense and safety. The video, which was posted on X by user @ThenNowForeve, shows a number of family members sitting on the road with plates of food, seemingly enjoying a lunch. You may also observe other family members providing meals to people seated and moving around.

Adding a humorous touch to the video, text overlaid on it reads, “Humara ghar itna bada hai ki ek saath khaane baith jaaye toh lagta hai ki bhandara chal raha hai)," which loosely translates to, “When the entire family sits down together for a meal, it feels like a bhandara (community feast)."

However, the user's description of the incident as an instance of individuals using public infrastructure as a picnic area led to criticism of the video. The family's choice to eat on the highway was questioned in the post, which also voiced worry over what it described as a disrespect for public property and civic decency.

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Social Media Reacts

Social media users' responses to the message were mixed as it rapidly acquired popularity. The family was condemned by some for stopping on a motorway, especially in light of the possible safety hazards.

“Idiotcity pro max. I wished they were arrested and penalized so much so that never in life they will stop on highway even if they want to pee," said one user.

“It’s not part of highway, parking area khali hai, mausam achcha h, what’s the issue if they clean it up. Also aise families mein maza toh aata hoga #IWNHT," said another.

“There have been instances of trucks mowing down people who had stopped their vehicles for a short break on expressways … there’s a reason “no stopping" is a rule on expressways," said a third.

“Some have snacks in flight, some have lunch on train, now at side of Highway. Indians are like every where making fun of every western ‘cool’ things. My only wish is: My dear fellow Indians, pls don’t be indisciplined & keep tearing western things," wrote one user.