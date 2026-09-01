A viral video of an elderly couple eating a homemade meal on a flight has sparked a widespread internet debate. The incident has divided opinions, with some finding it relatable while others question the etiquette of eating such food in a shared, enclosed space.

A simple homemade meal at 30,000 feet has caught the internet’s attention after a video showing an elderly couple eating paratha, pickle and curd on a flight went viral. The couple was seen enjoying the traditional meal from a steel plate, turning an otherwise ordinary journey into a social media talking point.

The sight of the passengers carrying and eating familiar home-style food during their flight immediately sparked curiosity online. Instead of opting for typical airline meals or packaged snacks, the elderly couple appeared comfortable eating a meal that many Indians would associate with home.

Watch the viral video here:

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The viral moment has triggered a wider conversation about whether passengers should eat homemade food on commercial flights and where the line between personal comfort and public etiquette should be drawn. While some social media users questioned the need to carry such a meal onto an aircraft, others found the scene completely relatable and harmless.

The debate comes amid several recent viral videos featuring passengers eating homemade Indian food during flights. Such clips have repeatedly divided the internet, with one side arguing that passengers should be considerate of others in a shared, enclosed space, while another believes that eating food one is comfortable with should not automatically be considered inappropriate.

The elderly couple’s choice of food also became part of the conversation. Paratha accompanied by pickle and curd is a familiar combination in many Indian households, making the scene particularly relatable to viewers who prefer homemade meals while travelling.

Questions about airline rules and passenger etiquette have also surfaced in similar incidents. Some users have pointed out that consuming homemade food is not necessarily prohibited when an airline does not object, while critics have focused more on cleanliness, smell, space and consideration for fellow passengers.

The incident ultimately became less about the food itself and more about changing travel habits. For some travellers, carrying a familiar meal can make a long journey more comfortable. For others, eating elaborate homemade food in a confined aircraft cabin may feel inappropriate.

As the video continues to attract reactions, the elderly couple’s humble meal has become an unexpected internet debate — raising a familiar question about flying: should passengers simply eat what they like, or should shared-space etiquette come first?