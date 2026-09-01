Bihar and Jharkhand signed an MoU to end a 25-year-old dispute over Sone River water. Under the pact, Bihar will get 5.75 MAF and Jharkhand 2.00 MAF. BJP MLA Ram Kripal Yadav and CM Samrat Choudhary welcomed the resolution, thanking Amit Shah.

BJP MLA and Cooperative Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Tuesday welcomed the signing of the Sone River water-sharing pact between Bihar and Jharkhand in New Delhi, thanking Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of both states, saying the long-pending issue causing irrigation loss to many villages has been resolved.

Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the national capital, resolving a 25-year-old dispute over the sharing of Sone River waters. Under the new agreement, Bihar has been allocated 5.75 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, while Jharkhand will receive 2.00 MAF.

"The issue regarding the sharing of the Son River's water has been resolved. This is a welcome development. I wish to express special gratitude to the Home Minister and the Chief Ministers of both states, whose efforts made this possible. This situation was causing significant loss, and many villages were deprived of irrigation...," Yadav, the Danapur MLA, said.

Historic Agreement Signed

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister-cum-Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, along with senior officials of both state governments and the Central Government were present.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said that the resolution of this complex, long-pending issue was made possible due to their proactive efforts, continuous dialogue, and effective mediation. He stated that this is not merely a water-sharing accord but a new chapter of cooperation, trust, and shared development between Bihar and Jharkhand.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute dates back to the year 2000, following the creation of Jharkhand. Under the original Bansagar Agreement of 1973, out of the total 14.25 MAF of Sone River water, 7.75 MAF was allocated to the then-undivided Bihar. Since the bifurcation, the two states have been at odds over the division of this 7.75 MAF share. A consensus was finally reached during the 27th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Ranchi in July 2025.

Future Impact and Benefits

The agreement will significantly improve water availability, particularly in the plateau and drought-prone regions of South Bihar and Jharkhand. It will expand irrigation facilities, alleviate drinking water scarcity, and impart fresh momentum to industrial development, while also ensuring long-term water security for both states. (ANI)