BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the TN government for delaying the opening of the Mettur dam by 45 days, alleging the government and Congress are more focused on political posts than securing Cauvery water for farmers from Karnataka.

'Govt Focused on Posts, Not Farmers': Tamilisai

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday slammed the Tamil Nadu government over the delayed opening of the Stanley reservoir at Mettur for Cauvery Delta irrigation, alleging that the government and Congress leaders were more focused on political posts than the interests of farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said the release of water was delayed by around 45 days and questioned why the reservoir gates were not opened on the traditionally followed date of June 12. "But it is delayed by 45 days. Usually it is done from June 12th to January 28th. They should have opened the water flow on June 12th, when the farmers were able to cultivate," she said.

She alleged that the Tamil Nadu government had failed to secure adequate cooperation from Karnataka for the timely release of Cauvery water. "The government did not bother to open the shutters on the 12th. They did not get cooperation from the Karnataka government," Soundararajan said.

She noted that Karnataka had earlier cited inadequate water availability, while the situation had changed following rainfall and increased storage in reservoirs. "The Karnataka government said there was no water, and now, because of rain, the Kabini and the Krishnarajasagara dams are full, so now they are releasing surplus water. A few days back it was 6,000 cubic feet, and now it is 11,000 cubic feet," she said.

Soundararajan also targeted Congress leaders over the Cauvery issue and questioned whether they had put similar pressure on the Karnataka government. "I am asking the Congress people: they are fighting for the PM post, which they are not going to get at all... Did they speak up for Cauvery like that?" she said.

"If the Karnataka government is unable to give water to Tamil Nadu farmers, we will withdraw from the government. They are not saying that. They are only after posts and responsibilities, not for the farmers and not for the people," she added.

TN Govt Opens Dam, Asserts Legal Right to Water

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay opened water from Mettur Dam for drinking water requirements and Samba cultivation in the Cauvery Delta for 2026-27. The water level at Mettur stood at 91.56 feet, with storage at 54.452 TMC and inflow at 10,857 cusecs.

The state government said storage and inflow would be monitored continuously and water release regulated according to irrigation requirements. The government has also directed multiple departments to prevent unauthorised pumping and ensure effective utilisation of the released water.

The Chief Minister said Cauvery water was Tamil Nadu's legal right under the Cauvery Tribunal's final award and the Supreme Court's February 16, 2018 judgment. "We will not give up that right under any circumstances. The Government continues to take firm steps to get Tamil Nadu's due share," Vijay said.

The government has advised farmers to adopt medium-duration paddy varieties and water-saving cultivation methods in view of the rainfall deficit and the need to conserve available water for Samba cultivation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)