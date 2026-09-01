A Dutch couple travelled from Delhi to Agra in 2AC for just 6 Euros. The woman said she expected worse conditions but was pleasantly surprised.

A Dutch woman travelling in India shared her experience of a 2AC train journey from Delhi to Agra, and her reaction has caught attention online. The tourist, along with her partner, booked a 2AC coach for the two-hour trip, spending approximately 6 Euros, or around Rs 660, per ticket.

The woman, who goes by Eva on social media, said she had expected much worse conditions. However, she was pleasantly surprised by what she found inside the coach. She appreciated the privacy curtain, the mirror, and the cooling system in the sleeper compartment. She also noted that food could be ordered on the train, and vendors were available if passengers chose not to order through the pantry.

She praised the privacy curtains, mirror, and cooling but found the toilet dirty

However, she was not impressed with the toilet. She described it as dirty, and her partner agreed. Despite this, she felt the journey was comfortable and good value for the price.

When they arrived at Agra station, the couple was overwhelmed by the crowd of auto rickshaw drivers. The woman joked that the drivers were trying to push her out of Agra.

She described the overall experience as excellent for the price, praising the cleanliness of the cabin, the space, and the cooling.

Social media users had mixed reactions. One suggested she should have called 139 if she had a complaint. Another questioned why foreigners always begin their reviews with "we expected worse," saying India is better than that.