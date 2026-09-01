Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad celebrated India's 7.8% Q1 GDP growth, stating the country moved from the "fragile five" to the fastest-growing major economy despite global uncertainties, crediting PM Modi's leadership.

Senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday hailed India's real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, stating that the country moved from being among the "fragile five" economies to growth despite global uncertainties.

From 'Fragile Five' to Fastest-Growing Economy

India remained the fastest-growing major economy in the April-June quarter of 2026, with real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent, significantly ahead of other major economies including China, the United States and several large European economies.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Prasad compared India's economic growth to Canada, Germany, and the UK and also to the situation in 2013 during the UPA government. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the economic management by the Finance Ministry.

He said, "The GDP growth in the first quarter stood at 7.8 per cent. In February, the Gulf crisis began, and there was a shortage of oil, the supply chain was disrupted, and there were global uncertainties. Despite that, India recorded a 7.8 per cent GDP growth. Canada's growth stood at 1.5 per cent, Germany 1 per cent, UK 2.1 per cent. There is trouble everywhere in the world due to the Gulf crisis, war, and the situation in Hormuz. Today I hail India's economic management and thank the Prime Minister's thinking and leadership. In 2013, India's economy was among the five and under policy paralysis."

Recalling an incident from his US visit in 2013, the BJP leader added, "In 2013, I was the Deputy LoP in the Rajya Sabha, and I went for a conference in New York. In America, Indians met me and pressed me with questions, asking, 'Should we withdraw our money? Will we lose it back in India?' I told them not to worry--we are about to come to power, and we will set things right. From fragile five to 7.8 per cent. This is possible when there is stable leadership, when there are leaders who turn challenges into opportunities like Narendra Modi ji."

Amid criticism of wealth and income inequality, Prasad maintained that the government did not "abuse" people who earned money. "Manufacturing, trade, the service sector, and construction have contributed, and the policies by the government were significant. The government did not abuse the people who earn money. We asked them to work and take the nation forward," the BJP MP said.

PM Modi, Sitharaman Laud Growth Figures

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called the GDP growth a reflection of the "collective strength" of the people, while taking a swipe at the Opposition, accusing them of "spreading despair" in the country.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated the people of India for their hard work and said the country's economic growth came despite global challenges, including wars, crises and disrupted supply chains. He also took a dig at the opposition for echoing falsehoods and spreading despair. Calling for greater emphasis on domestic products and local consumption, he said, "The mantra of Swadeshi, Vocal for Local: foreign trips, if you go for sightseeing, should not be done. If you do weddings abroad, it should not be done. One should live by the mantra of 'Wed in India'. And if it's not necessary, then gold should not be bought either."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the growth as "secular", saying expansion was visible across sectors. She highlighted manufacturing growth of 9.2 per cent and financial and professional services growth of 12.1 per cent.

Congress Hits Back at Govt Over '3 U's'

However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at PM Modi over his celebration of GDP growth, alleging that common people continue to face unemployment, price rise, and inequality.

In a post shared on X, Kharge said, "Lights. Camera and INACTION. This is the story of Modi ji's PR when it comes to the Economy."

"Narendra Modi ji, you are saying that the country is celebrating GDP Growth. You may have that luxury, but the Aam Aadmi does NOT! Our Common people are burdened by 3 'U's, and YOU are responsible for that!" he said.

Kharge listed the three 'U's as "Unprecedented Unemployment, Unbearable Price Rise & Unbridled Inequality". (ANI)